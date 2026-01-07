Jon Rahm May Have Just Given Away Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Having left the LIV circuit, will Brooks Koepka return to the PGA Tour? Jon Rahm shares his opinion.

What will Koepka's path to the PGA Tour look like should he opt to return?

Keopka decided to exit LIV for a very specific purpose. And he's leaving no stone unturned to stay true to his word.

Brooks Koepka’s LIV exit was abrupt, but he had a valid reason: family. But now that he won’t contend in LIV events, will he be back on the PGA Tour? And if he does, will he be opt for a selective schedule? Jon Rahm shared his take on this during an appearance on the SubPar Podcast. The Spaniard weighed in on how Koepka would feel about making a comeback on the PGA Tour.

“I have no idea. I couldn’t tell you. I think he [Brooks Koepka] would. I think he might need to take some time, but I think he would,” Jon Rahm said. He’s never played 30 events. He’ll probably play at least the minimum, I would say. Why not the events he likes? The big ones. If he can make himself into elevated events or get invites to elevated events, he would play those as well,” he added.

Brook Koepka’s representatives released an official statement announcing that he won’t be back for LIV 2026. Additionally, Scott O’Neil confirmed that it was a mutually agreed decision and both wished each other good luck. But while the American golfer’s LIV exit was confirmed, his path back to the PGA Tour was not.

Ever since Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf, many fellow professionals and analysts have shared their thoughts on what his path back to the PGA Tour could look like. For instance, Pablo Larrazabal wrote in an X post that he would love to see Brooks Koepka play on the DP World Tour and make his way back to the PGA Tour. The World No. 2 Rory McIlroy also said that it would be good to have the 5x major champion back.

“Does it make sense if Brooks wanted to play the PGA Tour again to get him back as soon as possible? Absolutely,” McIlroy told The Palm Beach Post after his Boston Common defeated Los Angeles GC in TGL Season 2.

The Northern Irishman said that it would be best for everyone to have Brooks Koepka back, considering what he has done for the game.

Since Koepka will no longer playing LIV events, it makes complete sense that he would want to return. However, the path won’t be that simple. Having played his last LIV event in August 2025, he faces a ban from the PGA Tour until August 2026. Even after waiting until then, he would still need to earn his PGA Tour card back. Alternatively, he could play on the DP World Tour and get a PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 10 non-exempt golfers on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Jon Rahm points out that Brooks Koepka could also play on the PGA Tour through sponsor invitations. The 9x PGA Tour winner has previously played through invitations in 2014 at the Frys.com Open. Notably, his 5 major wins could attract many invitations if he wants to play. Many golfers, including Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, have received multiple invitations based on their past achievements. The same could hold true for Brooks Koepka.

Rahm’s comments on Koepka taking some time before returning are already on display. Over the past couple of weeks, Koepka has been spending a lot of time with family.

Brooks Koepka spends more time with family

Koepka’s management emphasized family as the guiding factor for his LIV exit in a statement released on December 22, 2025. And it made complete sense after Jena Sims’ miscarriage in October 2025. He seems to be staying true to the reason, as his wife, Jena Sims, has shared many Instagram posts after Koepka’s exit to show he is spending more time with family.

On the very first day of 2026, Sims uploaded an Instagram story featuring herself and husband Brooks Koepka dancing and celebrating the new year. “2026 and every year after that 😘,” she wrote in the story.

Before that, the two celebrated Jena Sims’ 37th birthday on December 30, 2025. They threw a party at Hobe Sound, Florida. Sims shared multiple images and videos in an Instagram carousel post. The post featured the couple enjoying themselves with friends and their son.

She had also shared glimpses of their Christmas celebrations. Brooks Koepka was seen spending time with his son, Crew, at a monster truck course. These glimpses of his personal life show exactly what pushed him to exit LIV Golf.