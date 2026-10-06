Jon Rahm Misses Out on Making History As He Exits Spanish Open Due to Personal Reason – Report

Jon Rahm said he was in a “3-v-1” situation at home that would soon turn into “4-v-1” after LIV Golf Indianapolis in August. He hinted that he may have to spend some time away from golf very soon, and according to recent reports, that time may have arrived.

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Rahm was aiming to make history at this year’s Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid by winning his fourth title and overtaking his childhood idol, Seve Ballesteros. However, TenGolf reported that he will be sitting out the event due to personal reasons, which comes as little surprise.

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The Spaniard and his wife, Kelley Cahill, are expecting their fourth child, with her due date falling around the time of the event, which is set to begin on October 8. Rahm had already made it clear that his wife would be his priority when the time came. Speaking in Indianapolis, he said:

“I’m looking forward to going home and helping my very pregnant wife with the kids because it’s a 3-v-1 right now. It’s probably a 4-v-1 with the one that’s due in October.”

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Rahm has already won the Open de Espana three times: in 2018, 2019, and 2022, matching the record set by Ballesteros in 1995. He was humbled when he matched the former world No. 1, even admitting that the thought of surpassing him in any way felt extremely odd.

Talking about his own achievements, Rahm said in a 2022 interview, “It’s hard to believe that some of the greatest champions in European golf and Spanish golf haven’t been able to accomplish what I have. It just doesn’t feel like it’s true.”

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It is also worth noting that, outside of Angel de la Torre’s record of five, only two golfers have won the Spanish Open four times: Mariano Provencio and Gabriel Gonzalez. Rahm could have joined that elite company in the tournament’s history by claiming a fourth Spanish Open title. But family matters more, and Rahm has made that clear.

Rahm and Kelley met back in college in Arizona, where both were standout athletes. Rahm in golf, unsurprisingly, and Kelley as a javelin thrower. Rahm proposed during a scenic hike at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve in California.

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They got married in December 2019 at the Basilica of Begona in Bilbao, and today their family of five includes the couple and their two sons and daughter. Soon, they’ll have a new member to welcome.

As Rahm prepares to welcome another addition to his family, his professional life has also undergone some significant changes.

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Rahm Put His DP World Tour Dispute Behind Him, But His Golf Future Remains Uncertain

The Spaniard finally brought his long-running dispute with the DP World Tour to an end in May, which opens the path for him to get back to the 2027 Ryder Cup.

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It, of course, stemmed from his participation in LIV Golf events without the DP World Tour’s permission, which resulted in a series of fines being imposed on him.

So, as part of the agreement to settle the matter, Rahm agreed to pay the outstanding fines, allowing him to put the dispute behind him. More importantly, the agreement restored Rahm’s eligibility to represent Europe at the 2027 Ryder Cup.

This means the Spaniard remains eligible to compete in DP World Tour events and could once again play a role for Europe when the Ryder Cup heads to Adare Manor in Ireland. In the meantime, the 31-year-old is at the centre of uncertainty regarding his place in LIV Golf.

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At this point, it’s quite well known that the breakaway tour filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. While they intend to restructure the organization, with help from BC Partners, to return with a modified schedule in 2027, whether Jon Rahm will be part of the league remains unclear.

LIV Golf already owes Rahm $7.47 million in immediate, past-due payments, while the Spaniard has yet to confirm whether he will remain with the Saudi-backed circuit. However, one thing is clear: the 2026 season has been both busy and successful for the two-time major winner.

Rahm won his third consecutive LIV Golf Individual Championship with 1,057.54 points. He also claimed individual titles at LIV Golf Hong Kong and LIV Golf Mexico City. His success extended beyond LIV Golf, as Rahm also finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, earning $1.804 million.

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The Spaniard has made a total of 17 starts across major tours this year in 2026, comprising 12 LIV Golf events and 5 PGA Tour/Major appearances. Having said that, Rahm’s absence from the Spanish Open will be a major blow to the tournament.

Not only is he one of the biggest names from Spain to compete in the event, but his presence could also have made this year’s edition particularly memorable, with the two-time major winner on the verge of making history. Hopefully, though, Rahm will get another opportunity to accomplish the feat next year.