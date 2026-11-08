Jon Rahm Opens Up on Defeating Former LIV Teammate to End Four-Year DP World Tour Drought

Jon Rahm’s victory at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship meant considerably more to him than adding another trophy to his collection. After defeating his former Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton by two shots at Yas Links, the Spaniard finally had a reason to smile following several difficult weeks that had affected him both on and off the golf course.

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Rahm closed with a five-under 67 to finish at 23-under 265. This secured his first regular DP World Tour victory since the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.

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However, his post-round press conference revealed that the result was about more than ending a lengthy wait for another European Tour title. He spoke about the mental challenges he had experienced, the additional noise surrounding his departure from LIV Golf, and the impending arrival of his fourth child.

“No, no, no. I don’t think either one of us are that kind of person. We have a great friendship. We spent a lot of the week together. Had a lot of dinners with both our teams together,” Jon Rahm said about playing mind games to beat Tyrrell Hatton.

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“There’s very few people I enjoy playing golf more than when I play with Tyrrell. He’s such a fantastic player, and we were just laughing at each other, yeah. Because, like an example on 15, when I hit that shot, I know exactly what he was thinking and when he hit that shot and made the putt. He knows exactly what I was thinking because we tell each other, we actually did. And same thing on 18, right.”

The victory was particularly satisfying given his recent struggles. Rahm had finished last at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September. Rounds of 78 and 77 left him with little to celebrate. After taking a seven-week break from competitive golf, he returned to Abu Dhabi and produced four consecutive rounds of 67 or better.

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The two players know each other extremely well. They have spent considerable time together as teammates at Legion XIII in LIV Golf. They are also close friends and Ryder Cup teammates, making their final-round pairing an interesting contest.

He then recalled their exchanges during the closing holes, particularly the 15th and 18th. Rahm explained that both players knew exactly what the other was thinking after certain shots because they regularly discussed their games and shared their thoughts.

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Interestingly, he also pointed out that spectators might have missed how much the two friends were enjoying themselves despite the pressure of competing for a major title.

“So I think the last two days, for as frustrated as us two can get, I think a lot of people miss how much we laugh, as well. There were a lot of smiles going on between the two of us. We were aware of what’s going on,” Jon Rahm added.

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Their friendship did not prevent either player from producing some excellent golf. Rahm eventually finished two shots ahead of Hatton, who signed for a closing 68 and secured second place at 21 under.

The result also gave Rahm a record-breaking sixth Rolex Series title. Before the tournament, both players had five victories in the prestigious series. Hatton had drawn level with Rahm after winning the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. But the Spaniard moved ahead with his Abu Dhabi triumph.

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Rahm’s final-round performance was particularly impressive considering the quality of the players chasing him.

He started Sunday with a one-shot advantage over Hatton and Francesco Laporta, while Rory McIlroy was two shots behind. The Northern Irishman immediately put pressure on the leaders with a birdie-eagle start. He briefly joined the contest for the lead.

Rahm, meanwhile, encountered an early setback after finding trouble around the third hole and dropping a shot. However, he responded with consecutive birdies at the fifth and sixth to regain control.

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Laporta continued to apply pressure, and the Italian even shared the lead with Rahm at the turn. McIlroy and Hatton also joined the leading group during the back nine, making the closing stretch particularly competitive.

The decisive moment came around the 12th and 13th holes.

Rahm converted a birdie at the 12th while Laporta dropped a shot, creating a two-shot swing. Laporta’s challenge then suffered another major setback when he recorded a triple bogey at the 13th.

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Hatton remained Rahm’s biggest threat, and the Spaniard needed to maintain his advantage over the closing holes.

At the 15th, Rahm produced an excellent approach from approximately 184 yards with a six-iron. Thus, he left himself a close-range birdie opportunity. He converted it, and Hatton also birdied the hole to remain two shots behind.

Rahm subsequently played the final three holes in par to complete his 67 and secure the championship.

Jon Rahm shares his thoughts on a new chapter after LIV Golf

Another interesting part of the press conference came when Rahm was asked whether his victory felt like the beginning of a new chapter following his departure from LIV Golf.

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The Spaniard did not dismiss the possibility. Instead, he acknowledged that the result could represent a fresh start.

“In a sense, yes. I mean, I don’t know how else to say it. It’s on to the next page, right,” Jon Rahm responded.

He added that he had been fortunate to receive plenty of opportunities throughout his career. He hoped to continue making the most of them.

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Rahm had joined LIV Golf in 2023 and subsequently captained Legion XIII, with Hatton among his teammates. However, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship marked his first competitive appearance following his departure from the breakaway league.

His comments also reflected the broader circumstances surrounding his recent performances. The additional attention, questions about his future and his own struggles with form had created a difficult environment.

Still, Jon Rahm was careful not to attribute everything to his professional situation. His explanation made it clear that the impending birth of his daughter had been a significant personal consideration during the same period.

The victory therefore offered him an opportunity to move forward without carrying the same mental burden into competition.

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There was also an interesting historical connection between Rahm and Hatton’s latest meeting.

The two players had previously battled for the title at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Jon Rahm entered the final round with a one-shot advantage and eventually finished two shots ahead of the chasing field, with Hatton and Alex Noren among those finishing tied for second.

That victory gave Rahm his fifth Rolex Series title and made him the first golfer to reach that milestone.

Almost four years later, Hatton once again finished two shots behind Rahm in a UAE tournament. However, this time the Spaniard moved to six Rolex Series victories. This left his former teammate behind in the record books.