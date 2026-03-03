Jon Rahm Puts Rory McIlroy in His Place After Being Challenged to Pay $3 Million LIV Golf Defection Fines

Rory McIlroy called for the DP World Tour to rewrite its rules for Rahm in 2023. By 2026, he was calling for Rahm to pay $3 million under those same rules. And Rahm isn’t not going to let that slide without a response.

When asked about McIlroy’s response to paying those fines, Jon Rahm was direct. He told the media, “That statement would make a lot more sense if all 12 of us were being asked to pay, not only just the two of us. There’s more intricacy that goes into this whole situation. While I understand why he’s saying that, we all do it for the love of the game, it’s a different situation than what we usually see. I’ll gladly pay my way to go on the Ryder Cup, not have to pay to still be a member of the DP World Tour and fulfill a commitment that I’m fully willing to commit.”

The 31-year-old’s point was straightforward: why are only two players from a 12-man squad being asked to prove their loyalty financially? His fines for playing LIV Golf events that clashed with DP World Tour tournaments reportedly exceed $3 million.

The 2x major winner and Tyrrell Hatton both appealed those sanctions in 2024, which kept them eligible for the Ryder Cup. That appeal allowed both to feature in Europe’s 2025 victory at Bethpage Black, where Rahm and McIlroy were key contributors.

The dynamic shifted significantly in February 2026 when eight LIV players, including Hatton, Adrian Meronk, and Thomas Detry, agreed to pay their fines, withdrew their appeals, and accepted a conditional release deal for the 2026 season.

That agreement allowed them to play LIV events conflicting with DP World Tour tournaments. Rahm was the only significant name who did not join that group, leaving his DP World Tour status and his place in Europe’s 2027 Ryder Cup squad at Adare Manor still unresolved.

That decision drew public criticism beyond just McIlroy. Lee Westwood backed McIlroy on X, stating he was correct, and called on the DP World Tour to schedule Rahm and Hatton’s appeal hearing for mid-February to reach a clean resolution.

It is worth noting that, back in 2023, when Jon Rahm first moved to LIV, McIlroy himself urged the DP World Tour to rewrite its Ryder Cup eligibility rules to keep Rahm in the picture. The fact that he is now on the opposite side of that argument has not gone unnoticed.

Jon Rahm drives the ball during round two of the LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan at The Cardinal at Saint John s Resort in Plymouth, MI on August 23, 2025.

McIlroy’s 2026 challenge was rooted in the Bethpage context. He pointed out that Europe had heavily criticised the United States for paying its golfers to compete in the Ryder Cup, with European players positioning themselves as playing purely for the badge.

“There’s two guys that can prove it,” McIlroy said flatly, referring to Jon Rahm and Hatton.

Hatton, who settled his fines, largely stayed quiet on the matter and said everyone has their own opinions. But Rahm did not.

During the same press conference, Rahm was firm and direct in his responses to every question, especially when pressed on why he was not among the eight players who accepted the deal.

Jon Rahm reveals why he refused the DPWT deal

Jon Rahm’s refusal was not simply about the fines. His core objection was with the contract terms attached to the conditional release deal. The DP World Tour required him to play a minimum of six events, with two venues to be decided by the tour itself, which Rahm considered unreasonable and beyond what tour membership rules actually demand.

Throughout his professional career, the 11x PGA Tour winner held dual membership on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and never once needed to submit a release request to play either. His argument is that LIV Golf now operates within the world rankings ecosystem, making him effectively a three-tour member, yet the scrutiny and penalties are applied selectively only to LIV players.

He also revealed he put a direct compromise on the table. He told the DP World Tour he would sign the agreement immediately if the mandatory events were reduced from six to four, which he says aligns with the actual membership rules. The tour rejected that offer, and Rahm walked away from the deal entirely.

What frustrated him most was the broader principle. He has consistently played the Spanish Open and committed to his four-event minimum every year of his career except one. His position is that he will continue honoring that commitment, but he will not accept contract conditions he views as the tour exploiting his commercial value while simultaneously punishing him for choices he made in a legally appealed dispute.