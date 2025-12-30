Jon Rahm Receives Fresh Warning After Brooks Koepka Quit LIV Golf Abruptly: ‘In the Worst Spot’

Jon Rahm made a record-shattering LIV Golf move with a reported $500 million contract. While it was supposed to signal control, security, and star power, former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman warns that it could turn out to be detrimental for the Spaniard, especially after Brooks Koepka’s exit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jon Rahm might as well just be sitting in a coffin. He is in the worst spot you could possibly be because he signed later. His contract runs through later. So his issue now is that, okay, one of the players that at least I could compete against, where I could go head-to-head, and at least somebody that I’d competed against in major championships, now he’s gone,” Smylie Kaufman warned on The Smylie Show.

“But if Bryson’s not playing, all of a sudden Rahm’s like, shoot, what did I do? That’s the guy that comes to my brain in all this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks Koepka’s representatives announced on December 23, 2025, that the 5x major champion won’t compete in LIV Golf for the 2026 campaign. He cited spending more time with the family as the reason to opt out despite a contract running through 2026. LIV Golf’s CEO Scotti O’Neil confirmed the same, stating that it was an amicable and mutually agreed-upon decision.

Now that Brooks Koepka has left, there’s one less promising golfer on the roster for Jon Rahm to compete against. The 11x PGA Tour winner was ranked 3rd in the OWGR when he joined the Saudi-backed league. However, both his performance in the majors and his rankings have plummeted since then. Many experts and analysts say this is because the LIV roster is less competitive than the PGA Tour’s.

Brandel Chamblee, for instance, wrote in an X post that LIV Golf is “an ephemeral, flamboyant make-believe tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former PGA Tour pro Nick Faldo said something similar in April 2025. “And I think when you’re on a fail-free tour, you can’t fail. It makes you go soft. I think some of those players have gone soft,” he blasted on LIV golfers in a discussion with talkSPORT’s Brian T. Smith.

But there were still a few competitive golfers left in the roster. This included the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and a few others, although the performance of most professionals except DeChambeau has decreased. Even with these pros in contention, the 2023 Masters winner’s game and ranking have taken a hit. Currently, he stands 84th in the OWGR despite being one of the best golfers playing the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago October 12, 2025, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Jon Rahm of Spain during the Open de Espaoa presented by Madrid, R4 Final, golf tournament of DP World Tour at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 12, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20251012_zaa_a181_289 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

Kaufman’s co-host and producer, Charlie Hulme, correctly pointed out that the only two marquee names joining LIV are Victor Perez and Laurie Canter. However, those two don’t really fill the shoes of Koepka.

“You’re losing Brooks and the whole goal with this format change this offseason, going from 54 to 72 holes, is can we work our way towards OWGR points, and then the hopes of bringing guys in who have higher standings in the OWGR would be to kind of raise the rating of those fields,” Hulme highlighted.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Koepka leaving, the field strength would decrease further. This makes it challenging for Jon Rahm to maintain his best performance, especially with external factors. He signed a contract in December 2023, joined the events for the 2024 campaigns, and his deal is widely believed to run through the 2027 season.. There are also the DP World Tour fines.

The DP World Tour has yet to announce its decision on the fines for Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton for joining LIV Golf. If the decision does not come in his favor, things could get worse for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

DP World Tour’s fines on Jon Rahm

Similar to the PGA Tour’s one-year ban, the DP World Tour also imposed suspensions and financial penalties, varying from £12,500 to £100,000 for each violation of conflicting events, in addition to suspensions. Where its participants play on LIV Golf. Fines incurred by LIV golfers were paid by the Saudi-supported league through 2025. Beginning in 2026, golfers must personally pay any fines to play on the DP World Tour.

Jon Rahm, along with Tyrell Hatton, has opposed the fines. Although a committee is reviewing the complaint, the decision could likely be against Rahm, as happened in the case of PGA Tour pros. And if that happens, Rahm will have to pay hefty fines to play in the DP World Tour events. If he does not, he will not get a chance to collect OWGR points from anywhere except the majors.

He could either pay the fines or forfeit the DP World Tour membership entirely, like Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. But if he forfeits the membership, he is no longer eligible to participate in Ryder Cup events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smylie Kaufman’s warning frames Jon Rahm’s LIV deal as a gamble that now looks far less comfortable. With Brooks Koepka gone, the league’s competitive depth is thinning. All in all, this can make Jon Rahm’s OWGR improvement very challenging.