Jon Rahm Refuses to Tolerate LIV Golf Criticism Following Masters Struggles

For the ten LIV golfers at Augusta National, Thursday wasn’t just about chasing a green jacket; it was about defending their tour’s reputation. Among them was Jon Rahm, the current LIV Golf standings leader, who shot a 78. By the time the first round ended, the conversation had already shifted from their scorecards to their schedules.

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Rahm arrived at Augusta National as one of the standout players from LIV Golf. He has finished in the top five in every event this season and won the LIV Golf Hong Kong in March. His strong play even drew comparisons to his own dominant form when he won the green jacket in 2023. However, his opening round at the Masters turned into a nightmare.

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In the post-round interview, reporters directly asked Rahm questions targeting his performance: “What adjustment does the player make going from LIV events to the Masters?”

“None,” he said. “Golf is golf.”

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The interviewer further questioned whether there was any difference between LIV and Augusta. However, Jon’s answers were blunt and dismissed any implication regarding his struggles at the Masters. “It’s the same as any other tournament in the world. Yeah.”

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The questions about preparation stem from a disjointed schedule: LIV Golf hasn’t held a U.S. event all season, with players last competing stateside in August. Their final tune-up was two weeks prior in South Africa on a soft course—a stark contrast to the firm, fast Augusta National and a significant departure from last year’s more logical buildup at Trump National Doral the week before the Masters.

The contrast between the PGA Tour player and the LIV golfer is direct. The PGA Tour has spent the season competing on courses like Pebble Beach, Riviera, and TPC Sawgrass. The Players Championship, widely regarded as a strong preparation for the major season, has also been won by the Masters champion in each of the last two years. LIV players have not been eligible for it.

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The numbers also reinforce the point. Twelve of the top 14 in LIV’s season standings were not in the Masters field at all. LIV’s representation at Augusta has dropped from 18 players three years ago to 10 this year. Without a direct qualifying route into the Masters, those numbers are unlikely to improve. Jon’s round was the worst of the two headliners. He describes Thursday as an anomaly, and ‘everything that could go wrong went wrong.’ Even though in round two he found something on the back nine, playing the final five holes under par in good shape, the deficit was already too large. He admits that he needs a miracle.

Jon Rahm isn’t the only one facing questions. DeChambeau was also in a similar position. He has two wins on the LIV circuit this season, including the most recent event in South Africa, and still, he has a 79 in round one.

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Hatton gives the same answer with a different scorecard

When Tyrrell Hatton was asked a similar question about the adjustments from LIV to the Masters, his answer echoed Rahm’s.

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“There’s no adjustment,” he said. “It’s another tournament that you’re at. You go on to the next hole, and you try your best. Wherever you play, whatever the tournament is, you’re always giving it your best.”

Hatton has also come off the same two-week break after South Africa. On Monday morning, he shot a 66, his best round at Augusta National. Walking up the 18th, he said he was confident he could not mess it up badly enough to miss his best score there. He nearly tested that with a three-putt on the last, but finished the day near the top of the leaderboard.

He credits the softer morning greens and clean ball striking and says his results at Augusta have improved in recent years because he drives the ball better now and understands where to miss. On the LIV question, he gave no ground.

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“Every tournament you play, you’re trying to win. This week is no different in that sense.”

Hatton has signed for a 66 and climbed 35 places up the leaderboard. He has finished Round 2 at four under, three shots behind Rory McIlroy. Now, whether Rahm makes the cut or not, the questions about LIV’s schedule will follow the results.