Shinnecock Hills has a talent for humbling Jon Rahm. In 2018, it sent him home after rounds of 78 and 77. This June, it did it again, and the way it happened was worse. Rahm went from a bogey-free 68 to a second-round 78 and missed the cut by two shots. The most revealing part of that week, though, is not the scorecard. It is who he phoned afterward, and what he has now said about why.

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Rahm told Ten Golf in Abu Dhabi: “I would love to be like Rafa. I’ve always remembered Rafa a lot. I don’t know how he competes but I’ve always remembered Rafa. Then I called him after the US Open.”

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Ten Golf’s account of the call opens on the evening of Friday, June 19, as the second round ended at Shinnecock. The admission is telling because Rafa Nadal, a retired 22-time major champion, has spoken openly about anxiety and mental struggles in his own documentary.

Has Jon Rahm leaned on Nadal before? Yes. After the 2023 Masters, Nadal left him a voice message and told him to enjoy the moment, advice Rahm has called among the best he ever received. Michael Phelps, a close friend, has also offered help and advice. He has also said Nadal’s mindset in the 2008 Wimbledon final helped him at Augusta, where he refused to think about winning until it was done. This is a golfer who collects mentors from other sports.

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Rahm arrived at Shinnecock after withdrawing from the Canadian Open the week before with a nerve issue, then began the second round tied for second at 2-under. He then made a double bogey and seven bogeys for an 8-over 78, the worst round of his major career, including four straight bogeys from the 12th and a double at the 16th. It was Rahm’s first missed cut in a major in 2026, following a T38 finish at the Masters.

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Rahm said afterward: “That’s what hurts the most.”

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He felt he had not played as badly as the number suggested.

The timing of Netflix’s “Rafa” documentary, released in May, explains part of it. The series covers Nadal’s anxiety, injuries, and retirement. Rahm mentioned the documentary while describing the talk, and he explained why Nadal helps:

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“The good thing about Rafa is that he’s also played golf and he plays golf and he understands both worlds.”

Rahm also described the difference between the sports. Tennis, he said, leaves less room for a bad day, while golf allows one. That distinction could be exactly what a missed cut at Shinnecock demands: a way to absorb a day that was worse than the swing deserved.

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Jon Rahm did not reveal a secret formula. He grouped Nadal with Phelps, saying of the swimmer:

“he explains things very well.” Both, he said, stress process over results. His own summary: “I would say it’s almost discipline.”

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Discipline is a modest answer for a player who had just shot the worst round of his major career, but it fits his view that the score at Shinnecock did not reflect how he played.

Whether it changed his year is for him to say. The results since June were mixed. He finished dead last at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September, then won in Abu Dhabi on November 8 for his first DP World Tour title since 2023.

For a golfer who was at his lowest on a Friday night in Long Island, a phone call may be the more lasting story. Shinnecock took his weekend. Jon Rahm chose to spend the aftermath talking to a friend who understands both worlds.