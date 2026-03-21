Jon Rahm Rips Into DP World Tour for Ignoring His Reasonable Demands After Withdrawing Appeal Against $3M Fines

Jon Rahm remains steadfast in his position, despite the fact that eight LIV Golf players opted to abide by the DP World Tour’s requirement. The Spaniard recently withdrew his appeal against the tour’s sanctions related to his transfer to LIV Golf. But instead of reducing tensions, things have become more difficult for him. Rahm has effectively restricted his ability to compete in DP World Tour events by refusing to pay the fines, creating new doubt about his eligibility for the Ryder Cup.

Still, Rahm didn’t shy away from giving his blunt take.

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“We keep trying to talk with them and negotiate with them what the best outcome is for both of us. I’ve already told them, and I can say it again. They offered us a deal that I don’t think was right, but if they changed it for me to play a minimum of four events.”

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“I don’t think it’s right that they’re requiring people to play more golf than is already required for the agreement they have with them, then I would sign with them. What that means is that our signing fines get paid for and I get released to play LIV Golf this year,” stated Rahm, explaining his bold stance at the press meet of LIV Golf South Africa.

These remarks surely suggest that the standoff between the two sides is far from over. The DP World Tour recently offered a deal to the players, which included dropping appeals, paying outstanding fines, and signing a minimum of six events, two of which were at the tour’s choosing.

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And not only did he refuse to pay the outstanding fines, which add up to $3 million, the former world No. 1 also insisted that he still does not align with the tour’s demand that LIV players compete in more events than the minimum required to maintain membership.

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USA Today via Reuters Jun 11, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“It doesn’t seem like it should be a very difficult decision for them, but apparently me playing those two extra events is where they’re drawing the line, and I told them I’m not willing to play. I’ve never played more than four events for the DP World Tour. I think the most I played one year was five, and that’s for special circumstances,” added Rahm.

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Rahm further hinted at how immediately he would agree if the requirement were reduced to four tournaments.

“Like I said, I don’t plan to play in Europe, the DP World Tour at the end of the year, and there’s the Omega, Irish Open, Wentworth, I think it’s the French Open, Dunhill, Spanish Open. That stretch, I’ll most likely play my four, and I want to be there. Obviously, I’m going to be in Spain. That’s always going to be my highlight for the year in that regard.”

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The 31-year-old has played for all four of Europe’s Ryder Cup teams, including last year’s victory at Bethpage Black in New York. Since September 2024, he has been able to participate in that Ryder Cup victory and continue to be eligible for DP World Tour events due to his appeal.

Now, as his conflict with the DP World Tour is finding new directions, another instance in the golf realm might be threatening his Ryder Cup status.

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Colin Montgomerie getting a new Ryder Cup role is not a good sign for Jon Rahm

Colin Montgomerie has recently been included on the Board of Directors of the European Tour Group. This is a significant development, as the same body is responsible for overseeing all matters related to the Ryder Cup in Europe. This means that Montgomerie will now have to make decisions regarding the ongoing situation involving the DP World Tour and the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Imago 49th Trophe Hassan II de Golf Colin Montgomerie SCO during practice ahead of the 49th Trophe Hassan II de Golf, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco. 05/02/2025 Picture: Golffile Phil Inglis All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Phil Inglis Rabat Royal Golf Dar Es Salam Morocco Copyright: Phil Inglis/EDI

Being the only LIV player to reject the deal, Montgomerie’s appointment doesn’t make things easier for Rahm. Talking to Bunkered, Montgomerie said, “We’ve got a year and a half to go sort of thing. So let’s hope they can find a solution to it because we all know that the Ryder Cup team is stronger with Jon Rahm in it than without him. But, at the same time, I think we can beat the Americans without Jon Rahm.

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Unfortunately, Rahm’s teammates from 2025, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, have echoed similar sentiments. With things looking extremely problematic, all eyes are on Rahm’s next move.