Jon Rahm Shows True Character as He Pulls Bryson DeChambeau’s Leg During LIV Golf Event

Tension and laughs often go hand in hand at LIV Golf’s made-for-TV events, but when legends like Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm share the stage, it’s a different kind of spectacle. During the recent LIV Golf Duels, a format was designed to bring out the fun and competitive spirit. Plus, Jon Rahm isn’t exactly known as a prank guy. He’s usually all business on the course, intense, fiery, and super focused. So, naturally, most fans think of him as the passionate, no-nonsense type who wears his emotions on his sleeve.

But lately, in more relaxed settings like the LIV Golf Duels or fun match-play events, Rahm’s been showing a different side—one that’s a little more playful and willing to mess around. Rahm even took the opportunity to poke some light-hearted fun at Mickelson.

So, during the LIV Golf Duels event, Phil Mickelson spotted something odd while standing beside Grant Horvat, who was about to take his shot. “Did they do the meters thing? They did,” Phil said, realizing the rangefinder wasn’t set to yards. Grant turned to him and asked, “You did that?” But Phil quickly denied it, saying, “I’ll be darned,” making it clear a veteran like him wouldn’t pull such a prank. Suspecting mischief, Phil pointed toward Rahm and said, “It’s got to be Rahm,” hinting at the Spaniard’s reputation for off-course fun, something fans rarely associate with his serious demeanor on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“They changed his rangefinder… Rahm… Phil’s rangefinder—did it happen to be you?” Grant asked directly. “What?” Rahm replied innocently. When Grant added, “It’s in meters,” Rahm hit back with, “Like I’m the only one who plays meters here. You got three Europeans.” The witty reply left Phil completely speechless; he couldn’t say a thing and just smiled. “You know, you just shoot with your… took me a while to get it switched back,” he told Grant. But the real kicker? When Grant checked his own device, “Oh, this one is in meters too,” he said, confirming the prank. Rahm, unable to hold back, laughed tremendously. The mission was accomplished, but Rahm wasn’t done.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) Expand Post

When Bryan Wesley asked him, “Speaking of changing driver settings, if there’s one person you think would react the worst if you were to change their driver setting?” Rahm immediately responded, “Tyrrell and Bryson are one and two. Bryson would go more hitless. I think that could be a really… both of them could be fun.” The reasoning? Tyrrell Hatton is known for his fiery reactions and unfiltered on-course frustration; he’d likely explode if something felt off. As for Bryson DeChambeau, whose game is built around precise calculations and equipment specs, even a minor tweak could send him into full-blown analysis mode. In other words, Rahm knows exactly which buttons to push next, prank loading. However, Phil Mickelson is such a golfer who is not to take pranks too seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Phil Mickelson is known for his quick wit and self-deprecating humor. He rarely takes pranks personally and often plays along with a smile. Whether it’s friendly banter or being the butt of a joke, he enjoys the fun. So when Rahm pulled the prank, Phil’s amused, speechless reaction was classic Phil. And it seems like getting pranked with a rangefinder is starting to become a pattern for Phil Mickelson.

Rangefinder pranks are quickly becoming a Phil Mickelson tradition

Before Jon Rahm pulled his now-viral rangefinder prank at the LIV Golf Duels, Phil Mickelson had already been hit with a similar setup, courtesy of NFL MVP Josh Allen. During a 2v2 match alongside Jon Rahm against Mickelson and Grant Horvat, Allen quietly switched the rangefinder from yards to meters. Both Phil and Grant came up way short on their shots, totally unaware. Watching from the cart, Allen said, “Honestly, like getting Phil on that means more to me than winning this match.” The thing that intrigues the players the most is the reaction of Phil to a prank; it’s the sweetest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eventually, Mickelson realized what happened: “Josh Allen fu—- with us. Good one,” he said, laughing but clearly stumped trying to switch it back. The move left the six-time major winner both amused and annoyed and may have inspired Rahm’s own version of the gag days later. For Phil, meters have officially become a running joke.

Looks like Phil might want to double-check his rangefinder settings from now on, especially when Josh Allen or Jon Rahm is nearby.