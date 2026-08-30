Jon Rahm’s Teammate Repeats the Same Script About His Future As LIV Golf’s $300M Funding Seems Far and Away

After LIV Golf Indianapolis, all eyes are on the breakaway tour. Although it appears to have secured a new lead investor, with promises of a ‘LIV 2.0,’ a wave of lawsuits over non-payments and tour-wide firings has left its future uncertain. In the meantime, LIV star Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm’s teammate on Legion XIII, has given an eerily similar answer to questions about his future in the rebel league as Tyrrell Hatton.

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“I’ve still got a couple of years left at least,” said McKibbin during the British Masters at The Belfry. “Yeah, there are obviously a lot of things to figure out, and I know they are definitely trying their hardest. Yeah, as far as I am concerned, I’ve got a couple of years left, but, at the same time, I am going to play as much as I can over here until the end of the year and then see what happens.

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“I’m playing Ireland, Wentworth and France. Still undecided about the Dunhill, then Spain and India.”

Tom McKibbin, who finished tied for 6th at the British Masters and joined LIV in January last year, was one of eight DP World Tour members granted conditional releases for 2026 after settling past fines, withdrawing pending appeals, and agreeing to play in a stipulated number of extra DP World Tour events. Still, his response about his future was very similar to what Tyrrell Hatton had said after the whole ‘I wanna break free thing.’

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Hatton walked onto the first tee to Queen’s ‘I Want to Break Free,’ a choice that appeared particularly pointed given LIV’s uncertainty over its future. When a reporter asked whether anything should be read into the song choice, Hatton simply replied, “Nope.” However, a report from Fried Egg Golf’s PJ Clark and Joseph La Magna claimed Hatton had told other players that the song choice was intentional.

Regardless, Hatton played down questions about his future, saying, “I haven’t thought about that,” before stressing that he still has “multiple years” remaining on his LIV contract. He added that he had plenty of golf left to play and therefore had “nothing, really, to focus on other than the golf.” As for Rahm, he is set to leave LIV Golf after the 2026 season, with sources telling The Telegraph that the league is “almost resigned” to his departure.

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Other top names in LIV, like Bryson DeChambeau, have also indicated that they might leave the tour. While the fact that his contract has ended further solidifies that possibility, there’s no official word in that regard. In the meantime, LIV CEO Scott O’Neil announced that they have approved a signed term sheet with an unnamed lead investor to keep operations going into 2027.

Financial media outlets later identified the backer as BC Partners and reported a target figure of $300 million. However, reports from Bloomberg note that finalizing this funding depends heavily on securing commitments from the league’s top star players

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On top of that, LIV’s vendors like Fantasy Interactive, Fresh Tape Media, and more have sued them for a lack of payments, indicating LIV’s financial troubles and desperation for funding. This is further supported by the fact that LIV recently fired a significant number of its employees. All this means that even though LIV Golf has a ray of light at the end of the tunnel, the tunnel could collapse if the players leave the tour.