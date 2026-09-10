Jon Rahm Sends Strong 5-Word Message to Charley Hull and Co. Ahead of Solheim Cup

Jon Rahm intimately understands what it means to proudly wear the European colors on the international stage. The LIV Golf star wanted Team Europe’s women to feel that exact same competitive fire before they stepped onto the course. He sent an inspiring video message to Team Europe on September 10, 2026, delivering a powerful rallying cry.

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The official Solheim Cup Europe account shared the clip on X just hours before the opening tee shots at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

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“All right, Team Europe. Not that I can say anything to any of you to motivate, but all I wanna say is good luck. You’re home. Defend the colours, defend the shirt,” Jon Rahm said. “Remember who came before you and make sure you’re one of those that’s gonna be someone they’ll remember in the future. Good luck.”

Europe has famously avoided losing the Solheim Cup on home soil since 2015 in Germany, establishing a massive legacy of dominance. That proud record brings unique pressure and heavy expectations to the Dutch fairways this week.

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The players listening to Rahm’s message are a mix of experienced players and rookies. Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda have the most Solheim Cup experience on the team. Both are set to play in the event for the eighth time. Hull earned her automatic spot after finishing first on the LET Solheim Cup points list. She also comes into the event in strong form, with three top-10 finishes in the five majors in 2026.

Lottie Woad is another key player on the team. She has been one of the LPGA Tour’s best players since turning professional. She earned an automatic spot after rising to No. 6 in the world rankings.

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Captain Anna Nordqvist’s team also has three rookies: Julia López Ramírez, Nastasia Nadaud, and Mimi Rhodes. All three were picked by the captain. Leona Maguire is also back after being one of Europe’s standout players in the 2021 and 2023 Solheim Cups.

The three-day event will have eight fourball matches, eight foursomes matches, and 12 singles matches. There are 28 points up for grabs. Europe needs 14½ points to win the cup. As the defending champions, the United States only needs 14 points to keep it.

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Rahm’s words carry real weight. The Spaniard has played in four Ryder Cups for Team Europe. Rahm was a captain’s pick for the 2025 team and went 3-2 across five matches. He also picked up foursomes wins with Tyrrell Hatton. He knows what it takes to play team golf for Europe and what the experience means to the players.

The Solheim Cup gives the women a similar experience. Team Europe, led by Nordqvist, faces defending champion Team USA, captained by Angela Stanford, from September 11-13, 2026. Europe lost the last edition 15½-12½ at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, in 2024. This time, Europe is playing at home, in front of its own fans, with something to prove.

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The Solheim Cup is a women’s competition, while the Ryder Cup is where his European team golf career continues. But his message on September 10 was clear. Defend the shirt, respect those who played before you, and become someone the next generation can look up to.

Jon Rahm has lived those words himself. Europe is home. The crowd will be behind them. Now, the team has to deliver.