Jon Rahm Sets Bad Blood With Shane Lowry Aside to Challenge Open Penalty

Earlier this year, in February, Shane Lowry sparked controversy by claiming that Jon Rahm is “owned” by LIV Golf after the Spaniard’s high-profile defection to the Saudi-backed league. Lowry suggested that Rahm’s comments about “growing the game” were scripted, stating, “I think what Jon said about growing the game and stuff that’s obviously what they have to say… They’ve signed on the dotted line, they’ve been told by the communications team that this is what you say when you’re asked this and you have no other choice really because they own you now.”

Lowry’s comments reflected the anger and disappointment felt by many in the golf community over Rahm’s decision to leave the PGA Tour, despite initially criticizing the LIV format. However, it seems Rahm has put that behind him, as the LIV golfer is now supporting Lowry after what happened at Portrush.

The PGA Tour pro was docked two shots when it was adjudged his ball had moved during a practice-swing routine on the 12th hole. Rahm believes something needs to change in the rules, having been in a similar situation himself. “I can relate because I’ve been there. They’ve done exactly the same thing to me, where they give you the iPad, and look what happened,” Rahm said. He thinks the rule needs to be clear on visibility to the naked eye, stating, “If the rule says visible to the naked eye, we need to uphold that more than anything else.”

Rahm empathizes with Shane Lowry’s situation, noting that it’s a no-win situation where players risk being called out for their actions regardless of their response. “You’re in a no-win situation because if you say I didn’t see it, therefore I don’t think it should be a penalty, even though the rule says it should be visible to the naked eye, you always run the risk of being called something you don’t want to be called.”

Rahm believes that slow play is just part of the game, saying, “It’s the flow of the game. There’s very little you can do to make those rounds a lot shorter. That’s just the nature of the game.” He also mentioned that playing in LIV tournaments is a different experience, where rounds typically wrap up quickly. “It’s a bit of an adjustment after playing in LIV because we absolutely fly,” Rahm said at The 153rd Open.

According to Rahm, players just need to adapt to the pace of major tournaments. “Just distract yourself a little bit and basically lock back in when it’s time. There’s nothing else you can do.” But one LIV golfer may not agree with Rahm, as he does have a solution to this issue.

Bryson DeChambeau has a ‘simple’ solution to the pace of play problem

Bryson DeChambeau believes that timing every player for every shot and penalizing those who take too much time would be the key to keeping the game moving. “It’s very simple. It’s not difficult at all. You eventually time everybody for their whole entire round,” DeChambeau said. He thinks this system would be fairer towards everybody, allowing players to politely remind each other to keep up the pace. “If somebody is playing slower, the guy can go up to him and say, hey, man, you’re over par with your time.”

DeChambeau’s frustration with the current system is evident, especially after being put on the clock on the 17th hole due to delays caused by the group ahead. He believes that penalizing individuals for consecutive slow play would quickly bring the issue under control. “Once you start penalising individuals for consecutive over — taking too much time. I can tell you, first two rounds it was out of control, what I saw. That’s the way people play.” Will DeChambeau’s straightforward solution be the answer to the pace of play problem plaguing The Open? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!