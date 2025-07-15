Jon Rahm Shows Clear Frustration With Ryder Cup Question That Keeps Following Him

One of the strongest contenders is ready to tee up at The Open Championship. Jon Rahm has arrived for the practice rounds. The Spaniard, known for his power and precision, is no stranger to links golf. He’s a two-time Irish Open champion and finished T11 at Royal Portrush in 2019, showcasing his dominance when it comes to links courses. Now, with just two days left leading into Royal Portrush, Rahm looked calm and focused, soaking in the atmosphere and getting ready for his play. But during his press conference ahead of the event, the mood shifted slightly. One of the interviewers asked a question that clearly struck a nerve for the two-time major winner.



With the Ryder Cup looming closer, Rahm was asked if Bethpage was still in his mind, and this triggered him immensely, “I don’t know how many times I can answer yes to that question. Yeah, it’s been on my mind. It’s been on my mind for a year, and it will continue on my mind as long as I play golf in my career.” That response said it all. The Ryder Cup means a great deal to Rahm. Despite his move to LIV Golf and the complicated politics that came with it, his passion for representing Europe hasn’t faded. The uncertainty around his eligibility, tied to ongoing fines and an unresolved appeal with the DP World Tour, continues to hang over him.

Rahm’s emotional investment in the Ryder Cup is understandable—he’s been one of Europe’s most consistent performers. In 2023 at Marco Simone, he went unbeaten with a 2-0-2 record, including a dramatic half-point earned against Scottie Scheffler in singles. In 2021 at Whistling Straits, despite Europe’s overall defeat, Rahm stood out with a strong 3-1-1 showing. His track record clearly supports his desire to be included.

“The Ryder Cup is always there. Obviously, when I wake up in the morning here, I’m thinking about this, but the Ryder Cup will always be on my mind,” he added. Every time he’s asked about it, he’s forced to relive that uncertainty and re-express a commitment that should be obvious. That repetition wears on any athlete. The 2025 Ryder Cup is almost a month away, but it’s still not clear if Jon Rahm will be on Team Europe. For European players, the rule is that they must keep their DP World Tour membership to be considered for the Ryder Cup team. However, there’s a catch.

If a player takes part in a LIV event at the same time as a DP World Tour event, they are fined £100,000 and temporarily suspended. Rahm has done this and is now going through a long appeal process to fight the penalties. At the presser of the 2025 PGA Championship, Rahm was asked if European captain Luke Donald had told him he’d be part of the team. Rahm didn’t give a clear answer. Instead, he said that it’s up to Donald and that he hopes he qualifies.

Donald, for his part, made it clear that he wants Rahm on the team—if eligibility allows. “I certainly would love to have Jon part of the team, but again, I don’t make the rules,” Donald told reporters in May. “There’s ongoing stuff that I try to stay out of.” His statement reflects both admiration for Rahm’s contributions and the captain’s powerlessness in navigating the eligibility gridlock.

For now, his inclusion in the Ryder Cup team remains uncertain, but rather than dwell on the what-ifs, Rahm is choosing to stay grounded in the present. And right now, the moment is The Open Championship.

So, how confident is the fan favorite heading into one of golf’s most demanding tests?

Jon Rahm eyes a breakthrough at The Open Championship

“Feeling confident. Hopefully, I can give it a run again this week,” Jon Rahm said at the practice round of The Open Championship. His calm assurance isn’t just based on memories. It’s backed by results. “Ireland and Northern Ireland have been very good to me in my golf career. It’s been a lot of fun to be able to play here, have done well in Portrush in the past and have really good memories in Portstewart,” he added. The conditions, the course style, and the energy of the crowd suit his game.

Above all, Rahm made it clear how much this particular major means to him. “The Open Championship is the most prestigious event you can win in golf,” he expressed in the same presser. “For my understanding of the game and the history of the game, I think the Claret Jug is the most special one.” That sentiment adds even more weight to his appearance this week.

More importantly, his previous finishes at The Open Championship show just how dangerous he can be. In 2023 at Royal Liverpool, Rahm came close with a tied-second finish after a brilliant final round of 63. He followed that with another strong performance in 2024 at Royal Troon, finishing tied seventh. So when he says he’s confident, it’s not just talk. With back-to-back top-10s at The Open, his record proves he’s one of the top 5 bets to watch this week at Portrush.

Rahm has the game. He has the history. And this week, he has something to chase. The Ryder Cup can wait. For now, all eyes are on Portrush.