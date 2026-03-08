Jon Rahm Shrugs Off Historic LIV Golf Streak as Focus Remains on Bigger Goal

It was back at LIV Golf Chicago in September of 2024 when Jon Rahm last secured his individual win in the league. But finally, after a 17-month-long drought, Rahm has managed to bag his individual title with a commanding victory at the LIV Golf Hong Kong event. While he admitted that the win felt nothing less than a huge relief, he brushed aside a historic feat achieved with the Hong Kong win.

“Not something I think about, to be honest. Just a matter of trying to win. I’ve been playing really, really good golf, and the results show it. Whether I won or not is different, but I’ve been putting in the work and seeing the results,” said Rahm about his win in the post-meet presser.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “I would have taken a few over-par rounds and a few more wins. Not something that I’m really thinking about actively while I’m playing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Rahm scored 66, 62, 65, and 64 in the four rounds of the tournament. This turned out to be the longest streak anyone has had in LIV Golf. Because of this, he has now played 21 rounds in a row where he scored better than par in LIV Golf.

But Rahm downplayed the achievement humbly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard entered the final day tied at 17 under with Thomas Detry and Harold Varner III. The stage was set for a tense showdown in the final round. Rahm fired a brilliant final-round 64 to secure his third LIV Golf title and his first individual triumph since 2024.

Referring to the same, the 31-year-old acknowledged, “Very relieving. That’s the only way I can describe it. I’ve been very ecstatic for wins in the past. This one just feels like a big weight off my shoulder. That’s all I can say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Masters champion managed to pull away with eight birdies in the final round, finishing at 23 under and three shots clear of Detry, who carded a 67 to settle for second place.

Another Belgian star and Detry’s namesake, Thomas Pieters, grabbed the third position with 19 under par.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Rahm had to face a winless run in individual events last season, the LIV golfer insisted that he never viewed 2025 as a failure. More so because he has contributed to securing multiple team victories in the Saudi-backed league.

Reflecting on how the collective success kept his confidence intact, Rahm added, “The interesting thing about LIV, right; even though I individually didn’t win, I didn’t feel like I lost last year. Like you mentioned, four team wins, Team Championship, Ryder Cup. I finished the year thinking there’s so much that was accomplished that maybe it wasn’t entirely — obviously it wasn’t entirely me but I was a part of it. Yeah, I never ended the year thinking it was anything short of good. Maybe a year of growth, but good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While he tasted success as a member of Legion XIII GC, he was constantly searching for an individual breakthrough. And finally getting back into the winner’s circle on his own meant something different. After a stretch of near-misses and four consecutive runner-up finishes, Hong Kong’s greens brought him the long-awaited relief.

But despite securing an impeccable win with a strong score of 21 under par at the Hong Kong Golf Club, the captain of Legion XIII confessed that his schedule will not allow him the time to celebrate and rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Hong Kong triumph, Jon Rahm says celebrations must wait

Jon Rahm appeared relaxed and proud after securing the individual win that he had been chasing the whole of 2025. He acknowledged how the final round turned out to be good for him. Although he admitted that he has been playing ‘great’ golf, while adding that coming up close has been tough.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 11, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

But he kept believing in himself, pulled off back-to-back strong finishes, and remained patient. His confidence always told him that the best is still waiting for him. Today, he took advantage of the opportunities and secured the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he added how the calendar would give him little time to celebrate to his heart’s content.

“Well, enjoy it tonight for sure. But for most people that are flying today, today is the beginning of next week. That’s the beautiful thing and maybe the negative about golf. No matter what, the next week there’s always a tournament, there’s a new champion and a new goal. I’ll enjoy it, but like I said earlier, I think it’s been such a feeling of relief rather than euphoria that it’s a weight off my shoulder, and I can continue the rest of the season knowing that I’ve got the win,” said Rahm.

He will now be gearing up for LIV Golf Singapore, which is scheduled to begin on March 12. After securing his individual win, he went down memory lane and reflected on how winning alongside teammates and standing on the podium together gives him equal happiness and satisfaction.