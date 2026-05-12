Jon Rahm Shuts Down Reporter in Blunt Statement About LIV Golf Decision: ‘Had I Known This’

Ever since Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf, many of the questions he has answered have been around the breakaway league. He walked into the PGA Championship 2026 carrying the same questions, but this time, he had little interest in entertaining them.

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“I was never thinking that I was going to be any sort of weight that would tip the scales to make things come together. That was never an argument in my mind. When asked if that was the case for people to come together, it would be great. I never made a decision based on that,” Jon Rahm said when asked whether he would have done some things differently if he had known how things would turn out with LIV Golf.

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“Now, I would also say I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life, and I’ve never gone back thinking, ‘Oh, had I known this again, I would do X and Y differently.’ I could do about 15 different golf shots on the golf course every single day. If I lived my life like that as a golfer, I would be a very pessimistic person.”

Rahm answered the question politely initially, as it was more about his curiosity about the PIF-LIV Golf split and how he reacted to the news. However, another media representative tried to dig a little deeper, asking what he learned from the decision. And that’s the question that struck his nerve.

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“That is for me to know. And that’s about that,” the Spaniard said.

Now, this is not an isolated incident, as the Spaniard has always defended his decision to switch to the rebel league, at least when it comes to regrets.

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An early 2024 report cited a LIV Golf veteran who had said that Jon Rahm deeply regretted his move. However, he shut down all rumors saying that there was no validity to the rumors. He even said that he sometimes gets frustrated by these false claims that claim to have sources, but there’s no truth to the speculation.

In fact, English professional Tyrrell Hatton also defended Rahm on this. In early January 2025, Hatton said that the Spaniard was happy about his move. According to him, all the rumors were nothing but “media bull****.”

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While that incident occurred in early 2025, questions are resurfacing due to the financial troubles surrounding LIV Golf. PIF announced that it will cut all ties with LIV after 2026, leaving it on its own to survive.

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Now, not everyone shares the same opinion as Rahm. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Graeme McDowell revealed that he regrets some of the things he said.

“I regret a few things I said in the beginning, stuff like growing the game. I should have just said it for what it was: This is good for my bank account,” McDowell said.

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But Jon Rahm said that no one knows what will happen tomorrow. So, all he focuses on is learning from the past, be it good or bad. It’s not like he doesn’t think about it. However, he doesn’t want to dwell on it. But for now, there’s nothing much he can do but think about his decisions.

Jon Rahm doesn’t see a way out of LIV Golf

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Virginia 2026, the 31-year-old expressed his thoughts on his LIV Golf contract.

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“I have several years on my contract left, and I’m pretty sure they did a pretty good job when they drafted that, so I don’t see many ways out,” he said.

Many professionals have reportedly contacted the DP World Tour already. Even Rahm has settled his dispute and has paid the fine. He has even agreed to play five events on the European Tour. On the other hand, Anirban Lahiri said he knows a few players who would rather retire than return to the PGA Tour.

Rahm is now focused on the remaining LIV Golf season, which is expected to run at full throttle, and on the remaining majors, including the 2026 PGA Championship. But focusing alone might not help, as he needs to buckle up and perform well at golf’s biggest stages.

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Only time will tell if he can manage something good at the PGA Championship or if his major performances will continue to decline.