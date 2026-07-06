Jon Rahm & 6 Pros Get Unrestricted Entry Into $9M PGA Tour Event Despite LIV Golf Ban — Here’s Why

The Genesis Scottish Open is back at the Renaissance Club with a hefty $9 million purse at stake. The field is stacked with PGA Tour players. Several LIV Golf professionals, including Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, David Puig, Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, and Victor Perez, will also compete on Thursday, July 9.

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If you’ve followed the PGA-LIV conflict, you know the PGA Tour has banned LIV players from its events. So you might be wondering: how do these LIV players get in? The answer is straightforward.

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Why are LIV Golf players like Jon Rahm playing in the Genesis Scottish Open?

According to Front Office Sports, even though the PGA Tour is involved in the Scottish Open, it doesn’t own the tournament. It is co-sanctioning the event alongside the DP World Tour. So, simply put, both PGA Tour and DP World Tour members can take part.

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When the DP World Tour allowed Rahm, McKibbin and the others conditional release to play for LIV Golf, it didn’t take away their membership. This was possible because all seven players paid a lump sum covering past fines and agreed to conditional releases and tournament commitments.

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Imago Scottish Open Day Two Scottie Scheffler on Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick UK Newspapers OUT Copyright: xJamiexJohnstonx FIL-21959-0286

This means that while LIV golfers will remain suspended from participating in PGA Tour events, they can play any DP World Tour event as long as they comply with the DP World Tour’s conditions. Not to forget, former LIV Golf players have played in the Scottish Open since 2022.

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However, for the first time, active LIV Golf players are being allowed to tee it up at The Renaissance Club. Now, questions about prize money, exemptions, and points arise.

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Can LIV Golf players get prize money, exemptions, and points?

As far as the money is concerned, regardless of which tour the players belong to, they are all eligible for prize money, based on their finishes. Regarding the points, PGA Tour players will earn FedEx Cup points, while DP World Tour players will earn Race to Dubai points.

The winner, again regardless of the league, will get an exemption into next week’s Open Championship and the 2027 Masters, unless they are already eligible through other means. And a LIV Golf player can’t get an exemption for a PGA Tour event.

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Further, players such as Brooks Koepka, who have left the LIV Golf stable and returned to the PGA Tour through the Returning Member Program, can play at the Genesis Scottish Open.

So, even though the PGA Tour might not want LIV Golf players in its tournaments, it cannot avoid them thanks to its partnership with the DP World Tour.