Jon Rahm Strikes Back After Rory McIlroy Challenged His Loyalty to LIV Golf

The 2023 Masters champion and the DP World Tour are currently at odds over large fines for participating in LIV Golf events, which currently exceed £2.5 million. Rahm appealed the fines last year, but the matter is still pending. And according to some critics, the postponement allowed him and Tyrrell Hatton to continue playing in Europe. Now, while eight LIV players recently accepted a proposed settlement to compete in both tours without fines, Rahm rejected the offer, calling it “extortion” and raising concerns about the terms.

However, Rahm’s position has begun to draw criticism, including from Rory McIlroy, who was rather surprised. McIlroy recently suggested Rahm might not be particularly eager to travel for LIV’s upcoming stop in South Africa. And as he seemed to challenge Rahm’s loyalty, the latter had to share his take on the matter.

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At the press meet before the LIV Golf South Africa, a reporter asked Jon Rahm about Rory McIlroy’s comments, to which Rahm immediately replied, “I think you could see as a response to that, there was a video that I made with a South African journalist of my expressing my enthusiasm to be here. Hasn’t changed. I’m very happy to be here and very convinced it’s going to be a really fun tournament.”

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Imago PGA, Golf Herren The Open Championship – First Round July 20, 2023 Hoylake, England, GBR Rory McIlroy left and Jon Rahm look on during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Hoylake Royal Liverpool ENGLAND GBR, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 20230720_ojr_st3_339

“Everything I know about South African fans tells me that it’s going to be rowdy like here. They know how to have fun, which makes it a lot more fun for us. I can’t wait. I’ve seen some pictures of the course. It’s beautiful. I’ve seen some pictures of how the build-out is going to be,” Rahm added.

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However, besides his enthusiasm, he also voiced his regret. Owing to his packed schedule as a LIV golfer, he would be required at the greens of Club de Golf Chapultepec of Mexico for LIV Golf Mexico City by April 16. The event in South Africa would conclude on March 22. And despite his clear intentions to spend some more time in the Rainbow Nation, he would miss the opportunity this time.

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“My only regret is what I said. I wish I had time to stay afterwards and enjoy South Africa a little bit more, but I’m sure I’ll have time in the future. We’re looking forward to this for a while,” said Rahm.

So, Rahm pushed back on the assumption that he lacked enthusiasm for the trip, while also noting that his conversations with the Southern Guard team members and their management had only raised his expectations. Now, he is extremely eager to experience the energy of the local crowd over the weekend.

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Jon Rahm eyes South Africa’s ‘party hole’ as Bryson DeChambeau rivalry looms

Jon Rahm would enter The Club at Steyn City with a winning surge. Right after grabbing a win at Hong Kong with a remarkable performance, he carried the same momentum and bagged a fifth-place finish at Singapore.

After securing the individual win at Singapore, the 31-year-old Spaniard said, “Very relieved, just happy I could enjoy the walk down the 18th.” He further added, “It was incredible. But I just tried to stay very patient and committed to each shot, knowing that I was doing everything right and things were going to happen.”

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Imago October 12, 2025, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Jon Rahm of Spain greets the fans during the Open de Espaoa presented by Madrid, R4 Final, golf tournament of DP World Tour at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 12, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20251012_zaa_a181_303 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

He earned an individual win after a long drought of 18 months. Now, as he looks forward to South Africa, he is already concentrating on the “party hole” of the Steyn City greens.

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Rahm shared, “So there’s definitely one hole that I know is going to be kind of like a party hole here. Honestly, you have to think of a live event, a little bit less like a golf tournament. It’s a much more lively crowd.”

While Rahm stays in impeccable form, he would most likely face a strong rivalry from Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau. He has regained his momentum from the beginning of the 2026 season. In the season opener at LIV Golf Adelaide, he tied for the 3rd position. Although he was pushed down to T24 in Hong Kong, he made a strong comeback and bagged the title in Singapore after Richard T. Lee unfortunately missed the hole in a dramatic playoff.