Jon Rahm Surrenders Financial Claims to LIV Golf to Regain Name, Image, and Likeness Rights

Jon Rahm is making sure he leaves LIV Golf on his own terms. His lawyer told the New Jersey bankruptcy court on October 7 that Rahm would not continue with LIV’s rebrand. Fortunately for both parties, they reached an agreement. The paperwork arrived late Wednesday, ending his three-year stint at LIV with a clear trade-off. The Spaniard gives up the money he was owed in exchange for regaining his name and team brand. However, that brand comes with restrictions, with TGL seemingly among the key limitations on its commercial use.

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Front Office Sports reporter David Rumsey shared details from a 69-page summary of the Rahms’ separation agreement with LIV Golf. The agreement was filed in LIV’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case and is set to go before the court at the November 5 hearing.

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The summary table in the filing outlines who gets what once the deal takes effect. It states that:

Article II: Each LIV party “terminates and relinquishes all Contract-Based licenses” tied to “the RAHMBO Mark or the Legion XIII Marks.”

Each LIV party “terminates and relinquishes all Contract-Based licenses” tied to “the RAHMBO Mark or the Legion XIII Marks.” Article III: “Mr. Rahm holds the rights in Player Identification and Additional Rights.” RightsCo, a Rahm party to the agreement, holds the RAHMBO Mark, and “upon transfer under Article VII,” the Legion XIII Marks.

“Mr. Rahm holds the rights in Player Identification and Additional Rights.” RightsCo, a Rahm party to the agreement, holds the RAHMBO Mark, and “upon transfer under Article VII,” the Legion XIII Marks. Article VIII: “Ownership of the RAHMBO Mark is confirmed.”

“Ownership of the RAHMBO Mark is confirmed.” Article VI: The Rahm parties “may join or contract with any tour, league, or sponsor.”

Furthermore, in a follow-up post, Rumsey clarified the point about Legion XIII. He wrote that Rahm cannot use the branding “in a manner suggesting current affiliation with” other entities, including TGL. The filing backs this up in Article VII, which states that RightsCo will not use the Legion XIII marks:

“In a manner suggesting current affiliation with” any League Mark or “any LIV Party.”

In connection with “the League or any League team, or the TGL.”

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RightsCo also agrees not to claim that a LIV team operating under a new name infringes on the marks. The exception is a team “marketed as a continuation, successor, or rebrand of Legion XIII.”

In simpler terms, Jon Rahm gets the Legion XIII name and the RAHMBO mark, but he cannot use the Legion XIII branding to suggest a current affiliation with LIV, its teams, or TGL.

As many are aware, TGL is an indoor golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Meanwhile, LIV can continue operating a team under a new identity, provided it does not market that team as Legion XIII’s successor.

For context, Legion XIII was Rahm’s LIV team, which he captained to the 2025 team title. The filing shows that he held equity in the team’s operating company, but those interests were cancelled for non-payment in March, before LIV filed for bankruptcy. Furthermore, he has no further funding obligations to the team. The documents do not explain why LIV agreed to hand over the name, but ESPN reports that the transfer is part of an exchange for the Rahms releasing their financial claims.

These updates come just a day after Financial Times reporter Sujeet Indap reported that Rahm was getting his intellectual property and name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. For context, NIL rights cover control over how a player’s name, image, and likeness are used commercially. In this case, the intellectual property includes the RAHMBO mark and the Legion XIII brand name.

With that said, the question is whether Jon Rahm owns the team name? Well, under the agreement, he is set to regain the Legion XIII marks, subject to the court process. However, he is restricted from using them in ways that suggest a current affiliation with LIV or TGL. Furthermore, the deal clears the way for Rahm to play on any tour. Reports have said that he is entering the Abu Dhabi Championship, which runs from November 5 to 8.

For LIV, meanwhile, it remains another major loss. The league has already lost some of its biggest names, including Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia. Other players are facing a soft October 25 deadline to decide their futures.

Ultimately, LIV’s attorneys told the court the league will know by month’s end whether it will continue with LIV 2.0 or not.