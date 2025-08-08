Jon Rahm Take Brutal Dig at John Daly & Phil Mickelson for One ‘Worst’ Thing They Do

As we come closer to the season’s end, there are a lot of revelations about the golfers. Earlier, Jon Rahm, as part of the Rolex video, shared how he is controlling his anger issues with the help of a mental coach. But just a few days after opening up about his journey, the golfer was seen again taking on some tough questions related to his personal as well as professional life. Though he avoided the personal questions, he didn’t hold back when it came to the professional ones

The Raging Bull has been the brand ambassador of Santander since July 2023. The golfer being the face is promoting the sub-product, which is ‌Openbank. In a recent video shared by Openbank US, which is captioned, “Sink a tough shot or answer a tough question – what will it be, @jonrahm?🤔” The golfer was asked a couple of tough questions where he either had to answer to take a tough shot like hitting the bowling pins with his drive or hit over a large inflated teddy from the bunker.

Interestingly, for questions like “Who you’d never want to be paired with in a round of golf?” “Your go-to karaoke song… and prove it?” and “Some of the rap lyrics that helped you learn English.” The golfer chose to sink it rather than share the details. He has kept his personal life private and has not shared much. Be it his wedding, which was a private ceremony, or the birth of his kids, Rahm has kept a low profile for it.

But later, when the question, “Who has the worst fashion in golf?” was asked, he shared shocking names. Answering it, Rahm said, “John Daly. Phil Mickelson is a close second.” Rahm and Phil Mickelson share a strong friendship, but still, he considered his fashion sense as the second worst. Notably, the veteran is known for his unique fashion style as he earlier promoted joggers with a video disclosing the team’s new partner, Primo Golf. On the other hand, the worst, according to the Spaniard, is John Daly, who is known for his quirky yet unconventional golf attire. He has been seen wearing bright colors and outlandish outfits, which were not the most common preference at that time.

Though Rahm avoided diving into personal details during the quirky challenge, his decision didn’t come as a surprise to many. After all, he has always kept a tight lid on his private life—be it his wedding or the birth of his children. But what stood out was how open and self-aware he’s recently become about his professional growth. Just days before the challenge video surfaced, Rahm spoke candidly about a more personal battle that had long followed him inside the ropes—his struggle with anger on the course.

Jon Rahm opens up about his anger issues and his mental coach

The Spaniard, apart from being among the most loved golfers, has also been on the list of golfers with the least temperament. In the past, Rahm showcased anger outbursts at multiple events. Be it his 2017 US Open participation or the 2025 Open Championship, the golfer has encountered many instances. But now, he has shared his journey of making the required changes.

In the recent video of Rolex on YouTube, the golfer talked about his angry points. He said, “I’m not happy when I make a mistake, so I get angry. Whether it’s embarrassment from missing a shot or whatever it may be.” But the anger that keeps building with his performance drop has always been negative for him. Take the example of the 2017 Open Championship, where, after his outburst, he missed the cut.

But now, with his mental coach Joseba del Carmen, he is changing it. Further sharing about his practices to channelize his anger, Rahm added, “My mental coach got me to start writing what’s going on, what I feel, what I need to do better, or what I wish I was doing.” The duo, since their partnership began in 2014, has adopted multiple practices. Some of the notable ones are breathing, mindfulness, and self-compassion.

Well, the new side of Rahm opening up was loved by the fans, but soon after, with a new video, he seemed to be skipping the question. And interestingly, picking up some bold names for the fashion sense. Do you agree with Jon Rahm’s pick? Let us know in the comments below.