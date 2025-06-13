Jon Rahm takes inspiration from PGA Tour winner as he refuses to repeat past mistakes at US Open

Some golf rounds change everything for those watching. J.J. Spaun‘s bogey-free 66 at Oakmont was that kind of performance. Only eight players have ever managed this feat during U.S. Opens here, and Spaun‘s historic round couldn’t have come at a better time.

For Jon Rahm, watching that masterpiece unfold provided crucial inspiration. The two-time major champion needed it after his recent struggles. Critics have questioned whether his move to LIV Golf affected his preparation for major championships. Rahm has firmly pushed back against these suggestions, insisting his commitment remains unwavering.

Rahm shot 1-under in his opening round, clearly motivated by what he witnessed earlier. Speaking to reporters after his round at Oakmont on Thursday, Rahm was asked directly about watching the morning broadcast. He reflected on the psychological boost Spaun‘s performance provided. The U.S. Open’s notorious difficulty challenges even former World No. 1s like himself. “When you see someone like J.J. go out and shoot 4-under, you say, well, it’s doable,” Rahm explained when discussing how the broadcast helped his preparation. “It’s hard, but it’s doable.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rahm watched the morning broadcast intently from his hotel room. He studied every shot Spaun made during his flawless round. Spaun hit four birdies in his first eight holes, then parred the final ten with six crucial par saves from seven feet or longer. This tactical approach resonated deeply with Rahm. He understood the importance of patience at Oakmont. Spaun‘s composure under pressure provided the perfect blueprint.

AD

via Imago Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters 2024 Jon Rahm ESP on the 9th tee during Round 4 of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters 2024 at Club de Golf Sotogrande, San Roque, Andalucia , Spain. 20/10/2024. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey San Roque Club de Golf Sotogrande Andalucia Spain Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

“It always helps to see,” Rahm noted about his viewing experience. The Spanish star acknowledged conditions changed throughout the day. However, seeing Spaun succeed gave him crucial psychological confidence.

When asked about his tournament viewing habits, Rahm referenced last year’s U.S. Open. His injury forced him to watch from home instead of competing. “I couldn’t do anything but be in bed,” he revealed. “So I watched a lot of shots.” That experience gave him a different perspective on tournament golf.

Consequently, Rahm now uses broadcasts as strategic preparation tools. He studies successful rounds to identify key tactical elements. Spaun‘s historic performance provided the motivation he needed. However, Rahm’s need for inspiration becomes clearer when examining his recent major championship history.

Jon Rahm’s 2025 major championship struggles reveal pattern of mistakes

This inspiration stems directly from Rahm’s recent disappointments in major championships. His T8 finish at the PGA Championship particularly stung. He was in serious contention with seven holes remaining. Then everything unraveled during the crucial final stretch.

The Masters brought similar frustration with his T14 finish. Rahm shot 75-71-70-69, showing inconsistent scoring patterns. Despite ongoing criticism about his tour choice, Rahm continues defending his preparation methods.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His LIV Golf performances tell a different story. Rahm has achieved 21 consecutive top-10 finishes since joining the circuit. However, he’s managed just two individual victories. “I’d happily trade a bunch of them for more wins,” Rahm admitted about his streak.

The stakes couldn’t be higher moving forward. His Masters exemption expires after 2028. Continued struggles could jeopardize his automatic qualifying status and legacy as one of Spain’s greatest golfers.

His statistics remain elite, with driving averaging 315.9 yards and strokes gained total at 2.460. Yet he falls short in crucial moments. Can LIV players realistically maintain their major championship excellence in the long term?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A major breakthrough would silence LIV Golf’s doubters and validate the legitimacy of the circuit. Conversely, continued struggles could reshape the narrative around tour defections.

Spaun‘s historic round provided the blueprint for conquering Oakmont’s challenges. This U.S. Open represents Rahm’s chance to prove his analytical evolution works under pressure. The golf world watches as he attempts to convert inspiration into championship gold.