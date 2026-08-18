Jon Rahm to Settle $25M Fine for PGA Tour Reinstatement Amid LIV Golf’s Failure to Pay Pros – Report

In May 2026, Jon Rahm cleared outstanding fines worth $4.7 million with the European Tour. Just three months later, he must pay five times what Brooks Koepka paid — a sign of how costly LIV’s financial collapse has become. The Spaniard has stuck by LIV Golf through thick and thin for nearly three years, a stretch defined by financial and legal troubles. But with the breakaway league’s mounting uncertainty, Rahm is moving toward a decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, August 18, NUCLR GOLF tweeted about Rahm’s next move: “#New @TeeTimesPub reporting that Jon Rahm is set to return to PGA Tour, with Indy being his final LIV event. Deal reportedly involves $25 million, will have to play way into signature events, no sponsor exemptions, etc.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tee Times, Rahm will play LIV Indianapolis as his final LIV event before returning to the PGA Tour ahead of 2027. But the criteria for his return are steep:

$25 million fine: Rahm would reportedly be required to pay a $25 million fine, with the proceeds donated to charity.

Rahm would reportedly be required to pay a $25 million fine, with the proceeds donated to charity. Public apology tour: Rahm would have to undertake a Brooks Koepka-style apology tour, including a public announcement confirming his separation from LIV Golf and his return to “traditional golf.”

Rahm would have to undertake a Brooks Koepka-style apology tour, including a public announcement confirming his separation from LIV Golf and his return to “traditional golf.” Signature Event eligibility: Rahm would not be eligible for PGA Tour Signature Events unless he qualifies through his own performance. He would also be barred from receiving sponsor exemptions into these events.

Although Rahm’s move could harm LIV Golf’s reputation and short legacy, it makes sense for him. Rahm joined LIV Golf in December 2023 on a deal reported to be worth up to $500 million. He is now among LIV’s largest unpaid creditors, owed millions in deferred compensation. The league has also struggled to pay other vendors and players, forcing its marquee stars to explore other options. Like Rahm, Legion XIII’s GM is seeking a similar deal for Tyrrell Hatton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf journalist Josh Carpenter’s tweet separately addresses LIV Golf’s turbulence heading into LIV Indianapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of Monday night, some LIV golfers were still awaiting payment from the league’s most recent event at Trump Bedminster, which concluded Aug. 9. Players typically have been paid the Tuesday or Wednesday following a tournament.”

Players remain unpaid from Bedminster (Aug 9), and the purse for Indianapolis is now expected to fall short of $30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid all this, LIV confirmed scrapping its season finale in Michigan and pulled its planned post-round entertainment in Indianapolis, citing “unavoidable changes.” Ian Porter didn’t mince words about the league’s outlook, warning of a hard deadline.

“I think time might run out. There is a hard deadline, I think, of September 1st. There are four weeks to find $300 million when they were still looking for an investor.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEO Scott Neil had pointed to a new unnamed investor as the league’s path forward, framing the shortened season as a chance to “put full resources behind what comes next.” But with players chasing paychecks and marquee names like Rahm reportedly ready to walk, that promise is unlikely to be fulfilled.