Jon Rahm Visibly Angry in Viral Clip as Golf Fans Make Strong Claims

Flames erupted. Music blared. Jon Rahm stepped onto the first tee at LIV Golf Riyadh, and thousands of viewers saw something in his face that confirmed their suspicions.

The clip spread faster than the pyrotechnics that framed it, racking up over 436,000 views within hours of the February 4 season opener. Andy North, posting on X under the handle @SadBadgerFan, delivered the verdict golf’s skeptics had been waiting to hear: “You CANNOT convince me that Jon Rahm doesn’t hate this ridiculous bullshit.”

No hedging. No qualifiers. Just a two-time major champion teeing off amid manufactured spectacle, his expression read as contempt by an audience primed to see exactly that. The interpretation matters more than the reality here, and that interpretation has calcified into consensus.

Whether the frustration stemmed from LIV’s entertainment excess or something else entirely remains unclear. Just one day earlier, the OWGR announced that LIV would finally receive ranking points, but only for top-10 finishers, a restriction no other tour has faced. Rahm called the decision unfair after his round, stating that LIV players were “not being treated the same as every other tour.” For a man who once ranked third in the world and now sits at 97th, the sting of conditional recognition may have been written on his face before the first swing landed.

Fans called Rahm “miserable” as far back as July 2024 when he defended the LIV format against questions about his performance decline. One commenter then sensed contradiction in his denial: “Meaning yes. He’s miserable there.” That was eighteen months ago. The narrative has only hardened since, and this week’s viral moment became its latest exhibit.

Rahm’s numbers tell one story—twelve top-10 finishes in thirteen LIV starts, an Individual Championship worth $18 million, and a contract reportedly exceeding $500 million. His body language, according to the internet, tells a different story. The Spaniard who once ranked third in the world now sits at 97th, a byproduct of LIV’s years-long exile from OWGR recognition and his own struggles in major championships. The irony landed heavy this week: LIV finally secured ranking points the same day it produced viral evidence of its cultural disconnect.

The comment section beneath North’s post became a referendum on everything the league represents—and the transition from one man’s frustration to collective grievance happened instantly.

The verdicts arrived without mercy.

“Watched it from 4 holes in, I mean, I watch because it’s golf, but the music in the background does my tits in,” one fan wrote, before adding a pointed observation about recent departures. “And no matter what any of them say, they are all jealous of Koepka and Reed going back.”

The scheduling drew its own mockery. “Son: ‘Dad can we go watch the LIV event tomorrow?’ Dad: ‘Surrr…….Would you look at that…. 1030pm shotgun start. Sorry CHAMP!'”

Others focused on Rahm’s stature and what his presence in such an environment signifies for the sport’s trajectory. “It’s actually sad that a player of his caliber is involved in such nonsense. LIV is pathetic.”

The legitimacy question surfaced predictably, sharpened by the week’s OWGR announcement. “I cant believe this crap is getting world ranking points,” one fan posted, while another questioned the visual evidence of LIV’s supposed popularity: “Dude, this is the ENTIRE crowd, every green is empty, what’s the story here?”

And then came the counterargument that always arrives when millionaire athletes display visible frustration. “He got paid 500m just for turning up. That doesn’t include his prize money. I’m sure he couldn’t care less.”

The money-negates-misery logic has its adherents, but the clip suggests otherwise—or at least allows viewers to believe it does. Rahm has denied the unhappiness speculation before, calling such reports false and misleading. The denials haven’t mattered. Every grimace, every outburst caught on a hot mic, every tee shot framed by flames and bass drops feeds a narrative that no press statement can extinguish.

LIV Golf got its ranking points this week. The perception problem remains unpurchased.