Jon Rahm’s Career Worries Remain Unanswered as DP World Tour Exec Focuses on PGA Tour Tie-Up

Jon Rahm has made quite a name for himself in the professional golfing world. With two Major championships under his belt, the Spaniard has been labeled as the next big star in golf. However, his decision to participate in the LIV Golf series seems to have brought him a streak of bad luck recently. This season marked the first time in his career that Rahm ended up winless. Additionally, he has chosen to conclude his campaign four months earlier than usual this year.s year.s year.s year.s year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The problems started last year when Rahm challenged the DP World Tour’s penalties for participating in LIV. Rahm mentioned last year, while discussing his choice, that he won’t be paying the penalties. Despite the passage of a year, the appeal has not moved forward in any tangible way. As a result, Rahm’s future is in serious danger. Rahm’s participation in the DP World Tour and the European Tour is contingent upon him settling the outstanding fines.

To make matters worse for Rahm, a recent bite from the European Tour Group Chief Executive, Guy Kinnings, has further clouded the matter. Kinnings recently appeared on Sky Sports Golf and opened up about the recent partnership with the PGA Tour. Kinnings said, “We like dealing with Brian and we love working with the PGA Tour. We work with them very regularly and for us, all we want to do is to control what we can control and that is produce as strong as possible an international product. We think that this year it’s gone pretty well.” And that was not all. He further stressed how there are players who are interested in playing on the DP World Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kinnings continued, “As I said, we’ve been looking at the performances of the players but we’ve got people who seem to be interested. We have really strong support around the world and for us that is what we want to be, golf’s global tour with national opens around the world. So we’ll continue to do that.” Now, while this was some pretty upbeat speech for DP World Tour fans, it did not answer the big question. What happens to the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton’s sanctions. However, with new deals coming up and the season coming to an end, fans can expect some clarity about Rahm’s future very soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Jon Rahm’s pending DPWT appeal allowed continued play despite LIV fines?

A few weeks back, in September 2025, Jon Rahm said he had “forgotten” about the appeal he filed against the fines the DP World Tour issued him for playing in LIV Golf events without official permission. This appeal holds major importance. Why.? Because it allowed him and Tyrrell Hatton to remain eligible to play in DP World Tour tournaments, including the BMW PGA Championship, while the case is still unresolved.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 11, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Jon Rahm speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Normally, LIV Golf players who didn’t get a release from the DP World Tour are fined and suspended from DPWT events. But if they appeal those penalties, they are allowed to continue competing until the appeal is settled. Rahm and Hatton would not have been marked eligible in the Wentworth field if they had not filed appeals against the fines the DP World Tour gave them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DP World Tour did not announce at that time when the appeals by Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton would be heard or when a final decision would be made. Furthermore, since there was no scheduled date, the appeal process remains open. As long as an appeal is pending, the players are allowed to continue competing on the DP World Tour, making them eligible for upcoming events. Commenting on the situation, Rahm said, “You know as much as I do. I have no idea. I completely forgot about it, which is a good thing. I hope I forget about it until it happens.”

Despite these confusions, the Spaniard remained confident about his Ryder Cup run. And stepping on the grass of the Bethpage Black, he indeed proved his prowess by securing a 3-2-0 record.