Jon Rahm’s NSFW Outburst Caught on Camera After Costly U.S. Open Mistake

Jon Rahm has had a good week compared to how everyone’s day went in Round 1. On Thursday, he finished with a bogey-free round, the first clean scorecard at a Shinnecock-hosted U.S. Open in 22 years. Benefiting from the favorable side of the wave, Rahm made the most of his opportunity, firing a bogey-free 68 that placed him firmly in contention heading into Round 2. However, Friday brought a different challenge as his putter went ice cold, and let’s just say, his frustration showed.

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NUCLR Golf shared a quick 10-second clip of Rahm after he missed what looked like a pretty routine birdie putt halfway through his round. The hot mic picked up exactly what he had to say right after.

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“F—K OFF!”

That moment has now gone viral and sparked conversations and reactions among fans. This isn’t the first time that an animated reaction like this has come from Rahm after all.

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Back in 2022, the infamous club throw at the Memorial Tournament nearly caught a woman holding a microphone, and the 2023 PGA Championship blow-up at a cameraman who wouldn’t stop filming his face.

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“Stop aiming at my face when I’m mad.”

More recently, there was another club-throwing incident at this year’s PGA Championship, for which he had to share a formal apology. A warning was also given under the tour’s new conduct policy. He then went on to say the friction follows him off the course, revealing a near-argument with his caddie, Adam Hayes, on the practice green at Augusta over what he later called a simple miscommunication.

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There have been efforts to manage this; Rahm has talked publicly about working with a mental coach on exactly this kind of outbursts. So, yes, even though this time he said those words to a stubborn hole, that moment got highlighted.

Rahm’s relationship with this championship runs deeper than one missed putt; he last won it in 2021, birdieing his final two holes at Torrey Pines to edge Louis Oosthuizen by a shot and become the first player from Spain to win a USGA championship. Then the Masters followed two years later, and now he has landed at Shinnecock with a track record of 2 wins and 4 runner-up finishes in the last 8 LIV Golf starts this season, and he sits first in the league’s points race. His performance has been good all this season, and a player performing at this level, annoyed by one putt, isn’t the same story as a player coming apart.

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Jon Rahm’s outburst isn’t even rare in golf

Wyndham Clark spent part of this year banned from Oakmont Country Club after smashing lockers when he missed the cut at last year’s U.S. Open. Earlier that year, he threw his driver at the PGA Championship, hitting sponsor signage and almost striking a volunteer.

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Rory McIlroy has put a club in a lake before and once needed a teammate to step between him and an argument with a Ryder Cup caddie. These things are not new; even Tiger Woods is known for both his great shots and his outbursts, like slamming clubs, swearing at cameramen, and even getting fined on the European Tour for spitting on a green. The pressure at major tournaments can get to anyone.

What golf doesn’t do is hand out penalties for sounding off. The new PGA conduct policy exists for divots gouged and clubs flung in the wrong direction. Clark’s situation was different in kind, and Rahm’s Friday doesn’t belong anywhere near that conversation.

Round three starts Saturday morning. The putt, whatever it meant in the moment, will already be old news by then.