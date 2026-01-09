Jon Rahm’s Private DM Moment Turns Into a Laughing Stock For Fans

Somewhere in Turkey, a hair restoration company thought Jon Rahm needed their services. Rahm disagreed — but he knew two guys who might.

The two-time major champion woke up on January 9, 2026, to find a cold-call DM from Esthetic Hair Turkey sitting in his inbox. The company, boasting over 50,000 clients and a decade in the business, pitched Rahm on a potential collaboration. Their question: “Is a hair transplant something you’d be interested in — now or in the near future?”

“Thanks so much for reaching out,” Rahm wrote back. “I think I’ve got a few more years before I need to schedule an appointment. In the meantime, I’d be happy to connect you with two friends of mine… Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry.”

The answer was no. But Rahm’s response turned a generic influencer pitch into a viral roast. The laughing emoji at the end sealed it.

Rahm shared the exchange on X, noting the DM arrived after his appearance on GOLF’s Subpar podcast — the show’s 300th episode, published January 7. The algorithm picked up keywords and decided the Spaniard was ripe for outreach. It miscalculated badly.

The targets of Rahm’s deflection were no accident. Hatton, his Legion XIII teammate, has built a reputation for self-deprecating humor almost as sharp as his iron play. At the 2025 Masters, he called himself “stupid” and “foolish” after lipping out a one-footer on the 17th. The man wears a cap more often than not, and the internet has long noticed.

Lowry, meanwhile, remains one of Rahm’s closest friends in golf. The Irishman competes on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, his beard far more prominent than whatever sits beneath his cap. The two share three Ryder Cups together — 2021, 2023, and 2025 at Bethpage Black — forging a bond that apparently includes the right to publicly volunteer each other for hair restoration consultations.

The timing adds another layer. On the very same Subpar episode, Rahm discussed the heckling his group endured at Bethpage. American fans targeted him, Hatton, and Sepp Straka over their physiques and hairlines. “Two of them with a very far back hairline,” Rahm admitted, noting the crowd’s “chants of hairline appointments.” So when a Turkish clinic slid into his DMs days later, Rahm already had hairlines on the brain — and two names ready to deploy.

That willingness to throw teammates under the bus reveals something about the dynamic Rahm has built beyond the scorecard.

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII chemistry spills onto social media

This is what the Rahm fans rarely see. On the course, the Spaniard carries intensity like a second golf bag — fist pumps, fiery glares, an unwillingness to concede anything. But Legion XIII has surfaced a different side.

Since founding the team in 2024 and capturing the 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship, Rahm has cultivated a locker room built on trust and needle-threading humor. Hatton joined ahead of the 2025 season, and their partnership — forged through Ryder Cup foursomes — carried seamlessly into LIV events like their Nashville victory. Caleb Surratt, the young American who debuted with a T13 at Mayakoba in 2024, credited both Rahm and Hatton for mentorship, blending youthful energy with veteran experience.

That camaraderie now extends to public roasts. Throwing your teammate under the bus for a hair transplant pitch isn’t something you do to an acquaintance. It’s what you do to a friend you’ve shared team dinners, pressure putts, and Ryder Cup foxholes with.

Neither Hatton nor Lowry had responded publicly at the time of writing. But in a fractured golf landscape — LIV versus PGA, fines versus appeals, eligibility battles looming — some things remain universal.

Roasting your friends’ hairlines is one of them.