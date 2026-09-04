Jon Rahm’s Team Member Seeks DP World Tour Safety Net Amid LIV Golf Uncertainty

Caleb Surratt just celebrated Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII triumph, but LIV Golf no longer looks like a safe place to build a career. With the league’s future uncertain, the 22-year-old is already looking beyond it. Surratt has not said he is leaving LIV, but he is clearly making sure he has another option for 2027. And he is not alone.

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The young American has already shown he can compete beyond LIV’s regular schedule. After making the most of limited DP World Tour starts this season, he is now trying to turn those appearances into something more permanent through the HotelPlanner Tour.

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“Right now, I’m trying to pursue a DP World Tour card. I’ve given myself chances to do that and I’m hoping for some more opportunities this year, but I’m trying to play my best golf and see where that leads me,” Caleb Surratt said to the HotelPlanner Tour, as shared in an X post by Flushing It Golf.

“I’m close on the affiliate list to getting some points there and having some sort of category, and I hope to give myself some chances out here at the end of this year if I can earn some more spots and see where that takes me into next year and evaluate from there.”

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Surratt is making his HotelPlanner Tour debut at the Rosa Challenge Tour 2026 at Rosa Golf Club in Konopiska, Poland. Running from September 3 to September 6, the event carries a €300,000 purse.

There are two routes available to him. Through the HotelPlanner Tour, he needs to break into the top 15 of the Road to Mallorca rankings. He entered the week ranked 167th, leaving him plenty of ground to make up.

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The affiliate pathway gives him another option. Surratt has made the cut in all three of his DP World Tour starts this season, with his best result coming at the Danish Golf Championship, where he finished T13. Those appearances have earned him 50 R2MR points.

His résumé away from LIV also includes a top-10 finish at the Crown Australian Open last December. He then made his U.S. Open debut in June before competing at The Open at Royal Birkdale in July.

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Speaking about Rosa Golf Club, Surratt said it was his first time in Poland and praised the course. He also said he was fortunate to receive a spot in the field and thanked the tournament director and staff for giving him the chance to compete.

Surratt admitted that he wishes he had capitalized better on some of his earlier starts, but said his game remains solid. For a 22-year-old trying to secure his position for 2027, every remaining start now carries added importance, especially given the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf.

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Multiple media reports note that the rebel league could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as early as next week. LIV Golf has not officially confirmed anything yet. After PIF cut all ties with the league, CEO Scott O’Neil announced that LIV was looking for new investors.

O’Neil has since confirmed that the league has found a new lead investor, although several contracts remain in progress. A bankruptcy filing could allow LIV to restructure existing agreements and negotiate new ones.

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That uncertainty has pushed several players to protect their futures. Michael La Sasso, who turned professional by joining LIV Golf, entered DP World Tour Q School immediately after winning the LIV Golf Indianapolis event.

Josele Ballester, Peter Uihlein, and Luis Masaveu have also entered the first-stage venue at Huddersfield Golf Club in England. Veterans like Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia have expressed interest in returning to the DP World Tour.

None of them, including Surratt, has confirmed an exit from LIV Golf. But they are making sure their careers have somewhere else to go if the league’s problems deepen.