Jordan Spieth Breaks Silence With One Word After Injury, Directs It at American Baseball Star

Jordan Spieth is absent from the 2025 John Deere Classic, and for a very valid reason. The University of Texas alum withdrew from the 2025 Travelers Championship after 13 holes Thursday because tightness in his shoulder blade made swinging painful. Heavily disappointed following the withdrawal, Spieth called it a “random” injury and said, “It just became too much. I didn’t see it turning around until probably Saturday.” And sure, the injury has kept him away from the course, but it hasn’t stopped him from showing support for other athletes.

Following his withdrawal from the Travelers Championship, Spieth first attended the 2025 Under Armor/Jordan Spieth Championship event. As per the AJGA update, Spieth descended upon the Brookhaven Country Club to launch the 12th event he has hosted, marking the third consecutive year he has held it at Brookhaven Country Club. This time, although there’s no course sighting, Jordan Spieth once again broke his silence following the injury to show support to a baseball star, Clayton Kershaw.

The American pitcher, Kershaw, reached a milestone on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox by achieving his 3,000th strikeout. Following this, he became the 20th player in baseball history and the third active player to hit this mark, also joining an elite group as the fifth pitcher to accomplish this with a single franchise. Given the amazing news, Spieth reposted the news and said, “Incredible @ClaytonKersh22 👊👊.”

However, this moment is no coincidence, considering Jordan Spieth has often interacted with Kershaw over the years. For instance, in 2019, the two sportsmen joined hands to raise funding for the Children’s Health. At that time, the Children’s Medical Center Foundation sought to reach a fundraising target of $30,000,000. However, beyond Kershaw, Jordan Spieth has a deeper baseball connection.

Baseball was one of Jordan Spieth’s first sports calling

Before fully committing to golf, Jordan Spieth was an enthusiastic baseball player. He described baseball as his “No. 1 sport growing up,” playing various positions including center fielder, first baseman, and pitcher. His passion for the game was evident, even leading to an incident where he broke his front two teeth while chasing a foul ball. His family background also supported this love for baseball, as his father played college baseball at Lehigh. Reflecting on his early interest in golf, Spieth’s mother, Christine, recalled, “At the end of the summer, Jordan asked us, ‘Do I have to do this next year, because I think I’d rather be out there,’ and he pointed to the golf course.”

Despite his talent in multiple sports, including football and baseball, Spieth ultimately decided to concentrate on golf at the age of 13. His mother noted, “We honestly thought baseball was Jordan’s ticket to college. He was a left-handed pitcher, he was picked for the select traveling team.” However, as he sat in the dugout waiting to pitch, he began to miss golf. Christine recalled, “Jordan told us that he wanted to focus on golf, but the baseball coach didn’t want to lose him as a pitcher.” This led to a pivotal moment when Jordan expressed his desire to quit baseball, stating, “That was the hardest day of my life.”

In a 2016 appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Spieth reflected on his childhood and the possibility of choosing baseball over golf, admitting, “I wasn’t that good, but my dad played in college, and I was a left-handed pitcher.” Well, at this point, all of us can say only one thing: it’s a good thing Jordan Spieth overlooked his love for baseball for golf!