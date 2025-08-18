Jordan Spieth Cites Selfish Reason for Opposing TOUR Championship Venue Change

Since 2005, East Lake has served as the long-standing stage for the TOUR Championship—but it’s never quite been the star attraction. Despite hosting the season’s top 30 players, the course often falls short of fans’ lofty expectations. Ranked just 85th among all classic courses in the U.S., it has sparked ongoing conversations about a possible venue change. Yet, amid the debate, Jordan Spieth has stepped forward with a very different perspective.

Weighing in on the venue-change debate, Jordan Spieth admitted he has a personal bias toward East Lake. “Because I’ve played it so well. I think it’s a great golf course,” he said. The 2015 TOUR Championship winner has plenty of fond memories there, with several strong showings across his eight appearances. Alongside his sole victory, Spieth has posted two top-10s and two additional top-20 finishes, cementing East Lake as a course that has consistently brought out his best golf.

However, being a former policy board member, Spieth is open to the discussion, as he added, “I would have to see what other options were available in order to have a reason for it not to be there every year.” After the revelation made by Jay Monahan last year during the PGA Tour press conference, the idea of moving the TOUR Championship is on the table. It has finally started to pick up the pace. With the talks, three golf courses, namely, Cypress Point, Pine Valley, and Pinehurst, are the top choices for the change.

According to the PGA Tour, last year’s event drew between 40,000 and 60,000 fans — respectable numbers, but nowhere near the record-breaking crowds seen elsewhere. What did stand out, however, was the impact: the TOUR Championship contributed $7.2 million to local nonprofits, supporting key initiatives across Atlanta. Something that is done every year. Still, with a season finale showcasing the top 30 players, many argue that East Lake falls short of delivering the spectacle expected. By comparison, statistics from 2024 revealed that more than 14 PGA Tour events attracted over 100,000 fans each.

The PGA Tour tackled this situation earlier in 2010 when the venue for the PGA Championship was shifted from Sahalee to Whistling Straits. Now, with the talks for the TOUR Championship, it wouldn’t be a surprise to adopt the BMW Championship’s strategy.

TOUR Championship might take a lesson from predecessor event

“We’ve questioned everything at some point. I couldn’t tell you contractually how long we’re tied to there, but East Lake is where it’s at,” said Adam Scott, player director on the PGA Tour policy. The home course of Bobby Jones was opened in 1904 and offered a wide list of advantages for the event, like location, accessibility, and partnership with the East Lake Foundation. In fact, the community aspect was the biggest reason for the tour to choose the course, which is still being followed. But with the concerning footfall, the discussion of enhancing the playoffs is already in place.

Even though some decisions have already been implemented, the structure, which earlier was based on who accumulated higher points, would start ahead, and has now followed the even par start. So, with the success rate of the BMW Championship’s venue rotation, there is a possibility of adopting the same method for the TOUR Championship as well.

The rotation strategy was originally designed to expand sponsorship opportunities, but it has also proven highly effective in drawing fans. In 2021, when the event was staged at Caves Valley Golf Club, attendance hit 100,000. Just three years later, Castle Pines attracted an even larger crowd of 114,000 for the 2024 BMW Championship. Clearly, the choice of venue plays a pivotal role in the tournament’s success—and with the TOUR Championship now in focus, it’s being floated as a viable option. Adam Scott even hinted at the timeline for a decision, noting, “Next year you’ll see the full picture.”

For fans, the possibility of a new venue would be an exciting development. For Jordan Spieth, however, it could spell trouble, given how comfortable he has been at East Lake.