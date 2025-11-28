Jordan Spieth Delights Fans With Rare Family Update 6 Days Before Golf Comeback

It’s Thanksgiving week! Some of you might be glued to your TV screens, tuning into the Skins Game. For others, it’s all about counting down the days (only 6 left!) until the Hero World Challenge. The last (unofficial) PGA Tour event of the year will see marquee players teeing off in the Bahamas, after a long stretch of rest. Among those names, Jordan Spieth‘s an eye-catcher. But before that, he has dropped a gift for his fans – one that has sent the heart emoji rolling.

On his Instagram account, Spieth posted a full family portrait, in the most American way possible. The couple beamed cheek to cheek as their kids, Sammy and Sophie, laughed out loud. The newest member of the Spieth clan, a four-month-old Sully, sat on his mother’s lap, trying to make sense of the chaos.

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! 🏈🍗🦃,” read the post. This heartwarming picture melted many, with names like Lydia Ko and Max Homa dropping in likes as soon as the post saw the public eye. For the Spieth fans, this post serves as a turkey feast, and rightfully so. Jordan Spieth has been missing for a while, not making any public appearances (barring a few rare exceptions). At the same time, the family portrait comes at a contrasting time for Spieth.

The golfer, who has not seen a good year so far, had to take a medical hiatus after a nagging neck issue. The same problem forced him to withdraw from the Travelers Championship mid-round. That came as a shocker, as this was Jordan Spieth’s first withdrawal in his 297 PGA Tour starts. Since then, his ranking has plummeted.

He missed the entire fall stretch of the FedEx Cup and saw the exit door to the top-60 rank, reaching 72nd. That means he could not qualify for the Aon Next 10 for the 2026 season. This might not bother him much, as Spieth has been a favorite candidate for sponsors’ exemptions. But for the golf world, this has often caused a lot of ruckus, especially because he did not do justice to such entry pathways.

That’s why his appearance at the Hero World Challenge is essential. The three-time major champ’s performance alongside names like Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, and others (Tiger Woods is not playing due to his surgery) will set the tone for how he fares in 2026. The Texan won this event 11 years ago; he has to redeem himself.

But those are talks for later. For now, it’s Speith and his Thanksgiving present that the fans can’t stop gushing about.

“My Goat”: Fans joyously celebrate Jordan Spieth’s family portrait

“My glorious king Jordan posted 🙏🙏🙏,” said a fan.

The white and blue contrast with a country-themed hue from the portrait brings a smile to the cheeks. And to fend for that are the Jordan Speith’s fandom who have smashed the heart icon, giving more than 25k likes in just a span of two hours. This high rate of love is something we can’t complain about.

Indeed, it’s a “Beautiful family!!!❤️,” as one typed. Even Tommy Fleetwood‘s wife, Clare Fleetwood, couldn’t help dropping hearts: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

This family has been a constant support for Spieth whenever he has seen a slump. After his 2017 Open Championship, a victory remained eluded from the Texan. That was the time his wife Annie Verret stood beside him, letting him take all the time for improving his game. Later, when he won the 2021 Valero Texas Open, he expressed his gratitude to her. “She’s just been that person…She’s been really unbelievable,” he said.

And that’s why many believe that Spieth can make a comeback next season. “2026 PGA incoming,” and “2026 Masters Champ,” filled the comment box. Spieth holds one Masters victory from 2015, when he became the second-youngest to wear the green jacket (the youngest being Woods). For him, the Augusta event holds an emotional connection, which was visible as he celebrated Rory McIlroy‘s career Grand Slam win this year. That one gesture propelled Spieth deeper into his fans’ hearts.

“My goat,” says one comment.