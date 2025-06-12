Jordan Spieth Disrespected at U.S. Open While LIV Golf Pros Are Recognized for Past Successes

Well, it wouldn’t be the US Open without some unplanned drama. The Oakmont Country Club which served as the setting for the third major of the season delivered another quirky surprise that has left fans stunned. During day 1, one tee group that stood out amongst the rest was the group containing Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Dustin Johnson. The trio was set to tee off at 1:14 p.m from Hole No.10. What is so special about the group you might ask?

Well, the three of them are former champions of the celebrated major. Rahm won the event in 2021, while Dustin Johnson clinched the title in 2016. Spieth won the title a year before that while in the midst of his best run on the golf course. This is the exact situation that has caused a small but salvageable miss from the organizers. A volunteer was carrying the board containing the scores and names of the group at Oakmont. However, one thing he and the rest of the organizers failed to notice was the additional symbols on the board. Both Rahm and Johnson had the US Open Champion logo next to their names, indicating that they had won the event previously.

But, unfortunately for Jordan Spieth fans, the three-time major winner’s name did not have the logo. It was as if the world forgot about the Chambers Bay title Spieth clinched in 2015 overpowering Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. The unfortunate mishap did cause quite a furor in social media with Jordan Spieth given a hand of sympathy by the golf faithful.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There is one more point of note to this though. Both Rahm and Johnson are LIV Golf pros while Jordan Spieth still plies his trade on the PGA Tour. The miss is likely to put forth a picture that the US Open organizers took extra care of the Saudi-backed Tour players while ignoring the ones from the PGA Tour. This will put a bit more focus on Jordan Spieth who is battling his own demons as he goes against one of the toughest golf courses in his career.

Spieth looking forward to a tough day at Oakmont

“This course is built to be like this. So they’re not doing a whole lot different to the golf course. You hit a good shot, you get rewarded for it here. And if you don’t, you’re in big trouble. It’s pure golf, no funny business about it.” Jordan Spieth explained. For Spieth, the memories sure are fresh. He was supposed to defend his title at Oakmont in 2016, but failed to muster a challenge despite making the cut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The worst part – he could not even shoot one round under par, finishing with a score of 9 over par across the four days. He will be hoping not to repeat the mistakes he made nine years ago and will look to claim a much-needed title, his first on the PGA Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage. The American golfer will see the 2025 US Open as his shot at redemption and bring out the best possible golf he can.

Do you think Spieth can use the disrespect from the organizers as motivation and push to win his fourth major title?