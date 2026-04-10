Jordan Spieth Does the Unthinkable After Getting Stuck in the Bushes at Augusta

Some golfers survive Augusta National, and Jordan Spieth puts on a show doing it. The 2015 champion walked into Round 1 of the 2026 Masters with his best form in years, and within 18 holes, he had already produced the kind of escape that only he seems capable of pulling off at this place.

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On Thursday, Spieth’s tee shot on the 18th hole at Augusta National Golf Club went into the right trees, leaving him stuck in the bushes with no clear stance. Cameras followed him as he moved through branches, changed his footing, and looked at angles to make contact. But, as is typical for Spieth, he made a par 4 and stayed at even-par, which puts him in a tie for 17th place.

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He summed it up best: “Frankly I don’t know how many people in the world make a 4 from that tee ball. So I’m walking off with a smile on my face.”

Augusta National’s 18th is a 465-yard par-4 that demands precision off the tee, with trees lining the right side punishing exactly the kind of miss Spieth had. Getting up and down from the trees for par is not a routine escape. It requires a clean contact from a restricted stance, precise distance control, and the nerve to execute under pressure on the closing hole of a major.

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When that moment surfaced online, fan reactions captured that exact sentiment.

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One user wrote, “Thought this was a Ballester Rae’s Creek moment for a sec,” referencing past Masters disasters where recovery attempts went wrong under pressure. Another added, “Born to entertain,” pointing to Spieth’s tendency to create drama even on routine holes. A third comment, “Average Jordan Spieth par,” summed up the broader perception that these improbable saves have become a pattern rather than an exception.

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This is not the first time Spieth has successfully navigated such a situation at Augusta. During his Masters-winning run in 2015, he missed into the trees on the 11th hole and recovered smartly, limiting the damage and keeping control of the round. The ability to stay mentally composed after a poor tee shot and still manufacture a score was central to how he won that title.

In 2018, he had a similar theme for his Sunday charge. Spieth found the back fringe instead of trouble on the par-3 12th hole, which had cost him the title in 2016. He then made a long birdie putt, which changed the course of the game on a hole that had been hard for a long time.

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That escape on 18 was only part of the story. Jordan Spieth had already flagged what would make Augusta genuinely difficult this week.

Jordan Spieth flags firm greens as Augusta’s biggest test in 2026

Spieth walked into his Wednesday press conference saying that his game feels as sharp as it has in a long time. This is significant because his 2026 season has put up good performance: T11 finishes at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Valspar Championship.

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But he was just as honest about what the field has in store this week: firm greens, hard chances to hit the green in regulation, and conditions that will reward accuracy over power on the fairway.

“It’s going to be hard to keep it on some of the greens if you don’t come out of the fairway,” the 32-year-old said, describing a setup that punishes mistakes very harshly.

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This prediction is important, as Spieth’s win in 2015 was based on accuracy and patience. He made 28 birdies over 72 holes, which is still the best performance at Augusta. He knows what strong, quick conditions are needed here.

Spieth also noted the course will likely turn brown and crusty as ideal weather sets in through the week. For him, that is manageable, as his scrambling ability at Augusta is well-documented. The real question is whether his ball-striking consistency, which has been streaky since his wrist injury, holds up under those demanding conditions.