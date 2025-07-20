Jordan Spieth Might Not Think Rory McIlroy Is Most ‘Deserving’ Of Winning The Open 2025

“Look, I’ve got more than half a chance. I’ve got a chance,” Rory McIlroy said on Saturday, referring to his chances of winning The Open Championship despite trailing world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by seven shots heading into the final round. McIlroy carded a thrilling five-under-par 65 on Saturday to keep his hopes alive, and he’s optimistic that he can overcome the deficit if he can get off to a great start on Sunday. “I need to get off to a great start like I did today, and if I can do that, anything can happen,” he said.

Currently, McIlroy is even par in the fourth round, and while his optimism is evident, it’s just not enough to convince one PGA Tour pro of his prowess. Speaking on The 153rd Open, Jordan Spieth revealed that Scottie Scheffler’s recent performances have left him unimpressed, saying, “I don’t remember necessarily saying it — I think maybe after the Ryder Cup, watching him beat Jon and then when he came and won in that playoff in Phoenix, it’s like, now he knows he didn’t have to do anything different, and he’s good enough to win any week.”

Spieth believes Scheffler is well-deserving of lifting the Claret Jug, adding, “He’s obviously well-deserving of it, probably the most deserving player of it, and I’ve thought the way that his game is the last few years, the harder the conditions, the better for him over here.” However, Spieth notes that Scheffler’s chances might be slightly reduced in benign conditions like those at Royal Portrush this week. Still, given Scheffler’s exceptional putting this week, Spieth has a hard time envisioning anyone else lifting the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago February 15, 2025, La Jolla, California, USA: RORY MCILROY looks on while walking to the first tee during the third round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. La Jolla USA – ZUMAt158 20250215_zsp_t158_067 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“I’d be pretty surprised if he wasn’t the one holding the Claret Jug at the end of the day,” Spieth said, effectively leaving Rory McIlroy out of the conversation, but we think McIlroy will understand why Spieth did that since he also shares the same feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Scottie Scheffler is – it’s inevitable”, says Rory McIlroy

We rarely see head-to-head rivals praising one another’s form, but that’s exactly what Rory McIlroy did when talking about Scottie Scheffler’s incredible run. McIlroy expressed his admiration for Scheffler, saying, “Scottie Scheffler is – it’s inevitable. Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he’s become a (indiscernible) player.” McIlroy noted that Scheffler’s putting skills have taken his game to the next level, saying, “He’s improved so much with his putter.” Scheffler’s dominance has been impressive, with a score of 15 under par. “But yeah, it’s going to be tough to catch him tomorrow if he keeps playing the way he does.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McIlroy’s aware of the challenge ahead, saying, “But yeah, it’s going to be tough to catch him tomorrow if he keeps playing the way he does.” McIlroy’s got a plan: “I just need to go out and play another really good round of golf tomorrow and see what happens.” And well, McIlroy’s play has been strong, collecting a shot on the second hole after finding the right edge of the green with his first two shots and rolling a superb putt inside of one foot for eagle.

This was followed by a tap-in birdie that took him to -8 and tied him for the 5th spot. But the Northern Irishman does have something Scheffler doesn’t, which is the support of his home crowd, but even with that, McIlroy will have to give the performance of a lifetime to lift the Claret Jug this year. Currently, Rory is trailing behind with a score of 10 under, while Scottie is leading with a score of 16 under.