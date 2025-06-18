Jordan Spieth Drops Honest Evaluation of 21-Year-Old as He Earns PGA Tour Membership the Hard Way

There was a time, not all that long ago, when Jordan Spieth was the rising star everyone couldn’t stop talking about. He turned pro after just one-and-a-half seasons at the University of Texas, missed Q-School, and relied on sponsor exemptions. In 2012, at just 19, Spieth stormed onto the PGA Tour scene without even having a full card. Then came that electric summer afternoon at the 2013 John Deere Classic—Spieth’s breakout win via a dramatic playoff, the youngest PGA Tour winner in over 80 years. That victory instantly earned him full Tour status.

The rest is the stuff of golf legend. Masters champion and U.S. Open winner at just 21. A three-time major champ before 24. FedEx Cup champ. Jordan Spieth went from the kid with a backwards hat and a golden putter to one of golf’s true headliners. He’s had highs and lows since, but his impact on the sport is undeniable. So, when someone like Spieth speaks about today’s young talent, everyone listens.

And that’s exactly what happened on the PGA Tour’s Instagram this week, which posted a clip featuring Spieth reflecting on Luke Clanton’s game, praising his fearless rise through the amateur and college ranks. “He’s got that bit of that it factor, that competitiveness, that intensity, where, you know, when the moment gets big, he zones in,” Spieth said. Spieth knows the pressures of early success better than most, and sees a lot to like in Clanton’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) Expand Post

AD

He praised the young Floridian’s composure under pressure at the Cognizant Classic, where he successfully made the cut and secured his Tour card through PGA Tour University Accelerated. “You know, making a cut to get your card, if you didn’t tell him that, he’d probably make the cut very easily. But that obviously puts a little bit of a target on the back, and he went out and just tore it up, you know, at Cognizant to get his card,” Spieth said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Clanton—a 21-year-old with three Florida state titles, a #1 World Amateur ranking, the Ben Hogan Award, and multiple PGA Tour top-10s as an amateur in 2024 (including a runner-up at the John Deere Classic and RSM Classic)—this is just the beginning. And Spieth seems convinced the youngster is here to stay. “He’s somebody that I expect to be out here for a long time, and there’s a number of guys his age watching NCAAs right now that you’re like, ‘All right, it’s just a matter of time,’” he said.

Now, Clanton is set for his true professional coming-out party: a sponsor’s exemption at this week’s 2025 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Apart from his much-anticipated debut, what else are we looking forward to at the Travelers Championship this year?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What to expect at the 2025 Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship is set for June 19–22, 2025, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. First-round tee times begin Thursday, June 19. As the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season, the field is limited but elite, featuring 45 of the world’s top 50 players. The total purse is $20 million, with the winner earning approximately $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Defending champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns, riding the wave of his playoff win last year over Tom Kim. Major stars like Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa round out the marquee field. J.J. Spaun, fresh off his U.S. Open victory, will make his seventh showing at the Travelers Championship. The field also includes Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Max Homa. TPC River Highlands — a par-70, 6,844-yard course—rewards precision over power, with its signature drivable 15th hole and river-side finish. As the Tour moves from the nail-biting U.S. Open, fans can expect the same thrilling battles for FedEx Cup points and late-season momentum.