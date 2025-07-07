Jordan Spieth Finally Speaks Out About His Injury That Halted His PGA Tour Comeback

Jordan Spieth withdrew for the first time in 297 PGA Tour starts due to an upper back injury. The three-time major champion had been trending in the right direction, with four top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour that season and two strong showings in major championships. However, a flare-up in his neck and upper back during the warm-up at the Travelers Championship forced him to stop playing after just 12 holes, but it couldn’t hold him down for long.

Spieth had described the experience, saying, “Everything was great in my gym session… and then my right scapula just kind of locked — like tightened midway through the warmup.” Spieth also admitted that the injury had frustrated him, saying, “I’ve never withdrawn from an event ever anywhere at any level, so I didn’t really know what to do.”

Despite the setback, Spieth seemed optimistic that he would recover in time for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, and well, he is. Per the latest tweet by Underdog Golf, Spieth is set to make a strong comeback. The man himself put doubts to rest, confirming, “I’m good, it was a weird neck spasm thing that just came up… I’ve been back to full strength getting ready for The Open Championship… I have no restrictions which is great.” Looks like Spieth’s return is shaping up to be a pretty solid one!

Jordan Spieth drops a personal update ahead of his comeback

Jordan Spieth’s personal life is about to get a whole lot more exciting! The golfer, who married his wife Annie Verret in 2018, already has two kids — son Sammy, born in November 2021, and daughter Sophie. Now, the couple is expecting a new addition to the family, their third child! Spieth revealed that they’re “on baby watch” and the little one could arrive any day now. “It’s coming, yeah, we’re on baby watch officially,” Spieth said, sharing the exciting news. This new development has Spieth making some adjustments to his schedule, including a late arrival at The Open Championship, which will commence on July 17.

With a new baby on the way, Spieth's priorities are shifting, but his passion for golf remains strong. "I'll be at The Open Championship, I'll be a little bit of a late arrival… just trying to get all the work in before the baby comes, and then I'll get overseas," he explained. Given the timing, it'll be interesting to see how Spieth balances his golfing ambitions with his new role as a dad of three.