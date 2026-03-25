Jordan Spieth Gets Real About Parenting Struggles in Candid Exchange With NFL Star

Jordan Spieth has won three majors, 13 PGA Tour events, and spent time as the world’s No.1 player. These days, though, he’s mostly a dad.

The 32-year-old made a candid admission during a conversation with Baker Mayfield at last week’s Valspar Championship, with a clip surfacing on Wednesday showing the two athletes discussing life with young kids.

“We got three little ones,” Spieth told Mayfield, who is weeks away from welcoming his second child. “Yeah, you know, that’s life. And then I play golf on the side, you know, here and there.” The line landed with a laugh, but there was real honesty in it. Spieth welcomed his third child in July 2025, and the joke from a three-time major champion felt very genuine, reckoning with the new set of priorities.

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“It’s your major now,” Mayfield fired back. The exchange was a rare, unguarded moment between two elite competitors, both admitting without much fuss that fatherhood had quietly taken the top spot in the pecking order.

Mayfield’s own candor was just as telling. When asked what his day looked like in the NFL offseason, Mayfield said he hasn’t even started throwing yet. He explained that he works out at 10 a.m., does yoga on Wednesdays, and is otherwise “just being a dad.”

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While Spieth juggles parenthood and his professional golf career, he is now preparing to show up at Augusta National.

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Jordan Spieth’s Comeback Ahead of the Masters Tournament

Spieth’s relationship with Augusta National is a well-known story. Since his debut in 2014, when he finished as a runner-up at the age of 20, Spieth has treated the Masters like his second home.

His wire-to-wire victory in 2015, tying Tiger Woods‘ 72-hole record at 18-under-270, cemented his status as an Augusta prodigy. It’s not just the win that defines him here; it’s his consistency that he has shown over the years. He has notched top 10 finishes, including T2 in 2016, third in 2018, and a T4 in 2023.

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Spieth’s sustained wins, however, have been on hold since 2022 due to his wrist injury. He missed the cut in Augusta in 2024, posting a score of 9 over, the lowest point due to an injury-disrupted season. The wrist had bothered him for months and eventually required surgery, and the road back has taken the better part of the year. Now, with the Masters approaching and his game showing genuine upward momentum, the outside world is starting to take notice again.

Former PGA Tour winner Johnson Wagner believes Jordan Spieth will be in the mix at next month’s Masters Tournament.

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“When you think about Augusta, Jordan Spieth has gone in with varying differences in form and competed really well there,” he said. “I think we are seeing exactly what we need to see out of Jordan. He’s been consistent.”

Spieth will be making his 13th Masters appearance in 2026, a course that has suited his game better than almost anywhere else on the Tour. His wrist is healthy, the form is trending, and consistency is back.

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Whether that’s enough to contend for a second Masters title remains to be seen. What’s clear is that the man who joked about playing golf on the side is quietly building towards something, and Augusta has a habit of bringing out the best version of Jordan Spieth right when it matters the most. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.