Jordan Spieth Given a Dose of Reality by Cancer Survivor Golfer During Pebble Beach Event

Jordan Spieth might not be in his best form on the greens, but he is certainly making an effort to bring change to many lives. Spieth has always been an inspirational figure for golf fans. And when he recently met a young man named Dylan, the PGA Tour pro instantly became a beacon of hope amid the darkness.

“Yeah, it was great. He was with his mom. His story I became familiar with heading into this week, but he’s come out a number of times in the past to watch me play,” Spieth said during his presser at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Heaping praises on Dylan’s achievements, Spieth stated, “He actually won a tournament after starting chemo, won his club championship, junior club championship, which I don’t think — there are a lot of flexes in the world of golf. I’m not sure if there’s one that beats that, than winning right after you start chemo.”

Dylan, unfortunately, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but he is not ready to give up on life. Amid his health battle, he looked up to Jordan Spieth for inspiration. By staying glued to Spieth’s matches, the young patient found the strength to endure his grueling chemotherapy sessions.

In fact, Spieth’s career also inspired him to step onto the greens. Following his chemotherapy, Dylan went on to win the club and the junior club championship, too. But his biggest moment came in February. While he did meet Spieth four years earlier in his hospital bed, stepping onto the fairway with his hero was like a dream come true.

Unable to hide his excitement and gratitude, Dylan told Spieth, “You’re really the main reason for why I started playing.”

Surely, while this was a heartfelt moment from Spieth, this was not the only time he had such a run-in. Back in 2022, Kendall Ramos could not believe that she would take the first swing of her life. Following chronic knee pain, Ramos was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. After the surgery, the 14-year-old had her femur removed.

But thanks to Make A Wish Foundation, the Corpus Christi resident had a golf cart transport her to the TPC San Antonio Oak Course. And as the golfers readied to commence the 100th Valero Texas Open, Ramos took his first swing alongside none other than Jordan Spieth.

She also received a set of clubs from Titleist, including a custom-made Scotty Cameron putter. Meanwhile, putting a smile on people’s lives, Spieth has a very special reason why he is trying to make a difference.

How family and sister Ellie shaped Jordan Spieth’s charitable mission

Spieth was just 19 years old when he turned professional midway through his sophomore year at Texas. In the very first season, in 2013, Spieth was named the Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour. However, he was not looking to make a name for himself in golf in search of glory. Instead, his focus was on securing the funds and support needed to establish a charitable organization. That was how the foundation for the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation was laid.

While Spieth has always been into philanthropic activities alongside shining bright on the greens, it was his younger sister Ellie who inspired him to start the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Ellie was born with a neurological disorder. While Ellie was always taken care of by her family, she helped her brother to develop a different perspective on life.

“I love spending time with Ellie. It’s humbling to see what she goes through each day that we take for granted. Because of her, it has always been a priority to be in tune to the needs of others,” shared Spieth.

He was not alone in the journey, though. His wife, Annie Verret Spieth, shared and supported the same cause and idea.

The PGA Tour pro further shared, “Annie and I both grew up with the idea that doing for others should always be a cornerstone of how we act and the choices we make.”

From 2017, Annie was actively engaged in the functioning of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Recently, she has taken on a formal role. Drawing from her personal experiences, Annie Spieth has officially taken the initiative to guide its direction and has ensured that helping children with cancer has become one of its main goals.