Jordan Spieth Has Unusual Connection to 53-Year-Old Making His U.S. Senior Open Debut

He’s been chasing this for over 20 years, and now it’s finally happening! Tom Greller has qualified for the 45th U.S. Senior Open Championship at The Broadmoor’s East Course at the age of 53, making it through two tough stages of USGA qualifying. The road wasn’t easy; he survived a 4-for-3 playoff in Oregon and battled brutal weather in Bend, where his game in tough conditions came through big time. But Tom probably was not alone, going through the hardships of golf. You see, he had Jordan Spieth close to him to lean on when things got tough.

Greller must sound like a familiar surname when we mention Spieth. Right? Well, Tom is the elder brother of Michael Greller, who is Jordan’s longtime caddie. Michael has been with Spieth since 2011, almost 14 years, and together they have won three major championships. Though being a caddie for such a successful player is an achievement in itself, Michael still believes that Tom’s accomplishment is the biggest in the family and said, “I’m calling it the greatest [sports] accomplishment in the Greller family.” That pride was especially clear during one unforgettable Monday.

On the day of Tom’s final qualifier, Michael was in Fort Worth, Texas, walking a Monday practice round with Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge. But even in the middle of their prep, the focus kept shifting back to Oregon. The three kept checking their phones, refreshing the Oregon Golf Association’s website nonstop, tracking Tom’s score in real time as he played through windy, pressure-filled conditions. At one point, when Tom briefly topped the leaderboard, Michael took a screenshot, thinking this might be as close as his brother would ever get to the U.S. Senior Open.

After Tom officially qualified, the congratulations started rolling in. Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler sent him video messages, with Fowler joking, “We’ll see you at Shinnecock Hills next year,” referring to the U.S. Open exemption that comes with winning the U.S. Senior Open. With the spot secured, it was time to shift focus to preparation, and that’s where Michael stepped in.

He won’t be on his brother’s bag at The Broadmoor from June 26 to June 29, but he’s still playing a big role behind the scenes, helping Tom during practice rounds with course strategy and course management, something he’s refined over the years alongside Spieth. On Michael’s bag will be his 20-year-old son, Ray. Ray is a rising sophomore on the Northwestern College (Orange City, Iowa) men’s golf team.

The entire family will be in Colorado the weekend of the 45th US Senior Open. You see, forty-five minutes before the results were official, Michael had already booked an Airbnb in Colorado Springs. This was going to be a family reunion unlike any other. Michael, his wife of 12 years, Ellie, and two kids, Barrett, 7, and Greta, 5, will attend. So will his sister and three of her four children. Uncle Jake Kasmersky, one of the two individuals responsible for getting Tom and Michael hooked on golf (the other was their late grandfather Chet Kasmersky), will also be flying to Colorado.

Sports come naturally to the Greller family, as they have a family full of athletes.

Tom Greller has a family of athletes

Golf and athletic grit ran deep in the Greller family long before Tom’s name appeared on a U.S. Senior Open leaderboard. It all traces back to Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, where Grandfather Chet Kamersky, a club champion, and Uncle Jake introduced the Greller boys to the game. It’s the same grounding that shaped his younger brother, Michael, who would go on to become Jordan Spieth’s trusted caddie. While Michael walked alongside golf’s elite, Tom kept grinding quietly, balancing a full-time job, fatherhood, and weekend qualifiers, holding onto a dream that never quite faded. But golf wasn’t the only sport woven into the family fabric.

Katie Greller, Tom’s sister, was a standout in her own right. A force on the court at George Fox University, she earned Kodak First Team All-American honors, won back-to-back Northwest Conference Player of the Year awards, and was later inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. It was through Katie that Tom met his wife, Tabitha, also a player on that same George Fox basketball team.

And now, Tom is finally on one of them, too. Backed by a legacy of athletic excellence and surrounded by some of the game’s sharpest minds, the question remains: Can he bring home the trophy at the U.S. Senior Open?