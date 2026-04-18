Jordan Spieth Hits Career Milestone No PGA Tour Player Has in 20 Years

Four years without a win, and yet Jordan Spieth keeps producing special moments. This week at Harbour Town, a venue where he won in 2022 and lost a playoff in 2023, brought a moment that comes with a 20-year record attached.

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Jordan Spieth is 1-under-par through 36 holes at the RBC Heritage, and the way he got there is unlike anything seen on the PGA Tour in 20 years. He shot two rounds with four double bogeys and zero bogeys, and this made him the only player over the last two decades on Tour to be under par through 36 holes of any tournament while carding four or more doubles without a single bogey.

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In Round 1, Spieth shot 69, making enough gains on the back nine to absorb a double on the par-4 8th. Meanwhile, in Round 2, he doubled the 1st, then again on holes 8 and 13, but responded with birdies and an eagle on the par-4 14th to card a 72 that still left him in red numbers for the week.

This pattern has defined the 32-year-old’s entire 2026 season. Ten events, nine cuts made, and four top-15 finishes, including a T12 at the Masters last week. He has not cracked the top 10 yet, but the results have been consistent enough that CBS Sports analyst Johnson Wagner went on record this week backing Spieth to end nearly a four-year winless drought at Harbour Town.

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“I think it’s going to be Jordan Spieth. I love the way he drove it last week. He’s had great success, winning here in ’22, and was in the playoffs with Fitz in ’23. Jordan Spieth, baby,” Wagner said.

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The course history justifies that confidence. Spieth won the 2022 RBC Heritage in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay. The following year, he reached the playoffs again before losing to Matthew Fitzpatrick. Two of his last four starts here have ended in the top 20. Harbour Town rewards the kind of creative, precise shot-making that Spieth produces at his best, and his driving was notably sharp at Augusta last week.

The real question heading into the weekend is sustainability. Four doubles and zero bogeys through 36 holes is a statistical outlier because it requires birdies and eagles to consistently bail out the big numbers. If the errors tighten and the scoring opportunities keep coming, Spieth has the game and the venue. If the doubles continue at this rate without the offsetting gains, the weekend will get difficult fast. At 1-under and in position, the balance is holding for now.

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The scorecard, though, only tells half the story of Jordan Spieth’s week at Harbour Town.

Jordan Spieth loses his cool before finding his game

Jordan Spieth has always had a complicated relationship with trouble. Fans love him for it; he endures it, and somehow he keeps making pars. But at the 2026 RBC Heritage, his patience wore thin when cameras swarmed him during a boundary dispute on the 8th hole.

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His tee shot traveled 301 yards before settling near the boundary fence on pine straw. With fans crowding in with phones, Spieth asked them directly: “Can you all just do me a big favor and maybe just leave the phones off my face? Just for a couple of minutes would be awesome.”

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The rules official came with a string to find out exactly where the ball was. It was not allowed. Spieth, who was 2-under at the time, took the penalty, hit again, and then hit the ball toward the fence in clear frustration before regrouping.