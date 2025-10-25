Jordan Spieth Is Joined by Justin Thomas for a Special Fundraiser Amid PGA Tour Hiatus

After the American team’s emotional loss at Bethpage, Justin Thomas indulged in two weeks of ” really nothing.” He was spotted at his favorite Tuscaloosa hangout, Innisfree Irish Pub, sipping beers with Bud Cauley, Nick Snead, and Brantley Blow. Posting a picture of his gang, Thomas wrote, “Thanks for always having us.” Now, JT’s next appearance comes at his friend Jordan Spieth’s charity party.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Spieth & Friends charity night returned for its 11th edition, complete with live music from Chris Young, indoor golf at Topgolf, and a fancy guest list. Of course, one among them was Speith’s long-time bud, Justin Thomas.

“Another Spieth & Friends in the books… and what a night! From @chrisyoungmusic to the best @topgolf venue, @att partnership, and so much more. We truly were surrounded by the best friends! Thanks to so many people near and far that supported last night and this mission – it is so special to us,” read the caption of the carousel of photographs from the night, featuring Justin. The clips showed several people coming in and greeting Spieth and his wife, Annie Verret.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, now a decade old, has distributed more than $10 million in grants across its four pillars: Special Needs Youth, Junior Golf, Military Families, and Pediatric Cancer. The cause is quite close to Spieth’s heart, as it was inspired by his younger sister Ellie, who has autism. The foundation’s most recent initiatives include a $500,00 grant to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for leukemia research, the Crush It! Cup junior golf event, which raised $250,000 earlier this year. Scottie Scheffler, too, has time and time again helped Spieth quietly in raising funds.

As the clips from the reels rolled, Spieth himself appeared to share a few words. “It’s a huge fundraiser for our foundation that then gets distributed into our four pillars…It’s our 11th one, and it seems to get bigger and better.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Spieth has been having his own free time from golf. But unlike Thomas, who had a good season that demanded a break, Speith’s hiatus is more about navigating his long-run challenges. After undergoing wrist surgery in 2024 to repair a damaged ECU tendon and ulnar nerve, Spieth made a return earlier this year. But since then, he has been quite selective in his starts.

AD

His last tournament was the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, where he finished T38. Before that, he was set to participate in the Travelers Championship, but had to withdraw – his first ever withdrawal in 297 PGA Tour starts.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Spieth and Thomas have been friends for a very long time. So, if a big event like this is organized, of course, Justin Thomas had to be there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas’ 20-year friendship

If there’s one bond that defines modern golf, then it has to be Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas’s. A 20-year friendship that goes back to the time when the two were small boys, on the edge of their teenage years. The 13-year-old duo showed up at a junior tournament in Texas and ended up carding matching 68s. From then on, they were nearly inseparable.

Their path stayed connected. In college, Spieth’s University of Texas squad famously edged out Thomas’s Alabama team at the 2012 NCAA Championship. That year, Speith turned professional, racking up six wins, including two majors, becoming what we know today as the Golden Child. A year later, Thomas joined the pro club, with his first win coming in 2015.

As Thomas put it in Netflix’s Full Swing, “He’s one of my closest friends, and we’ll always root for each other. But at the same time, I want to beat him every single tournament we play for the rest of our lives.”

Their friendship continues. Spieth was the best man when Thomas put a ring on Jillian Wisniewski’s finger. The bond has since then only bloomed.

Anyways, JT’s casual downtime will soon be over, as he is set to appear in the new season of The Skins Game, alongside several other golf stars.