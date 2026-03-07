Jordan Spieth Leaves Golf Fans Speechless With Chaotic Move at $20M PGA Tour Event

Jordan Spieth was 3-under through 11 holes on Saturday at Bay Hill, with a front-nine 33 in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. On the par-5 12th, his second shot went left and was lost in the landscaping. What followed was a search involving fans, media, and Spieth himself, all searching for a ball lost under the bushes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The clip traveled fast. No Laying Up posted the moment on X with three words: “Oh sweet prince.” It collected 63,600 views. Fore Play followed, calling it “another average Jordan Spieth week on Tour,” and that post crossed 50,500 views before play was suspended for an hour due to heavy rain, then resumed at 4 pm ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was not the first time Spieth has found himself in an unusual situation on the course. At the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, his drive on the 13th hole ended up on a dune well outside the gallery. After taking an unplayable and dropping on the practice range, Spieth made bogey and then played the final five holes in 5-under to win the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spieth finished Saturday with an even-par 72, putting him at 1-under for the tournament after earlier rounds of 72 and 71. He is playing Bay Hill on a sponsor’s exemption, a situation that would have been unlikely during his peak years from 2015 to 2017. His 2026 season so far includes a T24 at the Sony Open, a missed cut in Phoenix, a T29 at Pebble Beach, and a T12 at the Genesis Invitational, his first notable result since January 2024. His world ranking is now 75.

Despite receiving a sponsor’s exemption, Spieth was not included in the API Featured Groups broadcast, yet he still drew more attention than the featured players. Meanwhile, Bay Hill lost its highest-ranked player when Rory McIlroy, world No. 2, withdrew before his third round due to lower-back muscle spasms. McIlroy was 4-under, nine shots behind the leader, but with major tournaments ahead, he chose not to risk further injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

With McIlroy out and Spieth providing the main storyline, fans became the primary commentators on the weekend’s events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Spieth’s viral ball hunt sparks fan frenzy at Arnold Palmer Invitational

“Will always be appointment television,” one fan wrote on X, capturing the simplest truth about Spieth’s staying power even in a week where the scoreboard offers nothing remarkable.

“Hopefully they find his game also,” another posted. That one carried weight because the numbers support it, and everyone watching knows the math.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Vintage Jordan Spieth. Broadcast cuts to 25 people searching for his golf ball.”

That fan needed no context, no scorecard, no explanation. The visual was the content. Someone else called it “an Easter egg hunt adult version,” which, given the sight of grown adults combing through Florida landscaping on a Saturday afternoon, was difficult to argue with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Always on a side quest! Gonna have to start calling him Ulysses,” wrote one fan, leaning into a career defined by rounds that have never once followed a straight line. And perhaps the most relatable take of all:

“I looked away for one second… but that’s Jordan for you.”

The man who once played a championship-winning shot from a practice range is now leading fan search parties through Bay Hill bushes on a sponsor’s invite. The stage changed. The act didn’t.