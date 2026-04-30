Jordan Spieth Makes Big Equipment Change as Lingering Issue Comes Into Focus

Something wasn’t adding up for Jordan Spieth, and he knew it long before the numbers confirmed it. Even the shots that he felt pure were falling short. This inconsistency lingered just enough to raise concern without offering clear answers. At the 2026 Cadillac Championship, the American golfer revealed he had been chasing down a subtle flaw in his game for over a year now. His solution was a sweeping rethink of the tools he trusts most.

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“Yeah, I put a new driver, a 3-wood, and a golf ball in,” Spieth said about equipment changes in his bag. “I’ve been spinning a lot the last year and a half on the range. I just thought it was a driving range thing. And I’ve been taking my monitor onto the golf course and trying to see. Then I had, I don’t know, maybe a dozen shots I could tell you in the last year or so that came off just odd for an iron, spun, and ended up short.”

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“I had a couple of shots that cost me what I thought were perfect shots. You know, occasionally the first few you’re going to think, ‘Oh, it’s coincidental; there’s a wind or something like that.’ But it was enough of a sample size to say, ‘Let me explore other options.’ I had caked a 3-wood in Tampa, so I was on the hunt for a 3-wood anyway. Then, when the new driver came out, I just kind of hit it some at home, and then I did a lot once we had a week off, and I was like, ‘Man, this thing’s awesome.’ So I am really excited about all three.”

Jordan Spieth has been struggling with equipment for a long time. Following a broken driver in early 2023 at Sentry, he struggled to match his preferred high-spin, high-launch characteristics, resulting in testing Titleist TSR2/TSR3 drivers. He also experimented with mallet putters in 2024 and 2025 due to inconsistent putting performance, deviating from his traditional blade. This has also been reflected in his performances.

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The 13x PGA Tour winner won his last title in 2022, and after a couple of poor years, his form started to improve slightly in 2025. Spieth has experimented with mallet putters in 2024 and 2025 due to inconsistent putting performance, deviating from his traditional blade. But despite this small resurgence, he didn’t win any events in 2025 and hasn’t done so yet in 2026. To change this, he made some changes for the Cadillac Championship, but not without hindrance.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Jordan Spieth of the United States smiles during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 on February 13, 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 13 PGA, Golf Herren AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602130142

One of the biggest challenges he is facing is due to ball spin. Historically, the 2022 RBC Heritage winner favored high-spinning balls. It helped him hold greens with long irons and maintain height. However, he said that his spin rates are fine, if not too high.

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His post-surgery swing is producing more efficient launch and spin characteristics than in previous years. To cope with this change, he has transitioned to the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash golf ball. The ball is engineered for golfers who prefer a high launch. While that part is the same as with the standard Titleist Pro V1x balls Spieth used previously, this one offers dramatically lower full-swing spin.

Besides that, Jordan Spieth is notoriously sensitive to head shape. He has rejected models like the TS2 and TSi2 in the past for that reason. Now he moved from the TSR 3 to the GTS 2. This suggests that he has found a blend of visual appeal and high MOI (Moment of Inertia) performance he needs.

However, it’s just in the “trial run” phase. He is willing to switch drivers mid-season after mechanical changes to his swing. The golf pro now has a steeper hand path after his recent wrist surgery. So, he is looking to sync his gear with his new biomechanics. He has matched his 3-wood shaft to his driver to eliminate variables in long-game feel.

While these are some pretty big changes, they seemed necessary as Jordan Spieth was getting frustrated with his game.

Jordan Spieth opens up about his struggles at the Masters 2026

Jordan Spieth finished 13th at 5-under 283 at the Masters 2026. There’s no denying that a top-15 finish at Augusta National is respectable. However, the American pro felt the outcome did not reflect his potential. According to him, he was hitting the ball, so the outcome should have been better.

He claimed that his hitting was even better than when he won the Masters Tournament in 2015. The same reflected on the numbers, as his driving distance remained consistently strong over 300 yards per round. His putting was largely the issue during the event, as he missed many opportunities to lower his numbers.

His putting statistics have been in a downtrend throughout this season. This was especially true at the Players Championship (-2.336 strokes gained) and the Valero Texas Open (-8.003 strokes gained). Thus, while experimenting with other equipment, he might also want to switch things up with his putting technique and putter.

Despite a solid showing at the 2026 Masters Tournament, Jordan Spieth made it clear that his performance still fell short. That disconnect reinforces why he is reworking his equipment setup. The aim is to align his gear with his evolving swing and finally convert strong play into victories again.