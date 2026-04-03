Jordan Spieth Makes Feelings Clear About Scottie Scheffler’s ‘Unusual’ Character: ‘Doesn’t Care’

With the Masters just days away, Jordan Spieth is already preparing for another run at the greens of Augusta. But alongside that, he’s making sure to study the man everyone is trying to catch. And this time, his focus isn’t on swing mechanics or course strategy, but on what he calls Scottie Scheffler’s “unusual” personality.

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“He wants to beat everyone in everything because he’s that competitive, but he doesn’t give one s— about anything that comes with it,” said Jordan Spieth while sitting for a candid conversation at the Fried Egg Golf podcast.

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Spieth further added, “It’s unusual. I’ve been there, and there is a lot of shiny s—. Something human in you can’t help but feel the appeal, and he just doesn’t care. It’s kind of amazing.”

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At just 29 years old, Scottie Scheffler has firmly cemented his position as the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, creating a streak of domination that has undoubtedly led people to compare him to Tiger Woods. With 20 PGA Tour victories and four majors, including two Masters titles, one in 2022 and another in 2024, and an incredible year in 2025 when he added the PGA Championship and The Open to his list of achievements, his resume cannot get any better.

Recently, Scheffler made history, joining the ranks of some of the best golfers in the history of the sport by reaching 20 tour victories and four major championships under 30 years of age. He completed this impressive achievement in style, securing a four-stroke victory in The American Express. However, according to Jordan Spieth, Scheffler manages to play as if all of this means nothing to him. Perhaps it is this trait that helps him handle the pressure of the game.

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Well, Scheffler has himself reflected on the same last year, saying:

“To win the Byron Nelson Championship at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf to have an opportunity to win that tournament.”

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“You win it, you celebrate, get to hug my family, my sister’s there, it’s such an amazing moment. Then it’s like, okay, what are we going to eat for dinner? Life goes on.”

It is because of this “unusual” personality that Scheffler posted a 5-under 66 in 2024 at Valhalla just hours after being arrested and taken to jail. In fact, his post-game interview was so composed and collected that it made everyone wonder what was more remarkable.

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Now, while Spieth has been showering praises on Scottie Scheffler, the world number 1 golfer has just revealed why he doesn’t ask to sit beside Spieth in the Masters dinner.

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Scottie Scheffler jokes about avoiding Jordan Spieth at the Masters dinner seating

With the 2026 Masters knocking on the door, enthusiasm surrounding the most-awaited Masters dinner is also rising high. After Rory McIlroy secured the win last year, he would have the responsibility to host the dinner just two days before the 2026 Masters. But as McIlroy concentrates on planning the evening, Scheffler has decided not to ask Jordan Spieth to sit beside him.

Imago May 24, 2025: Jordan Spieth on the 16th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. /Cal Media Fort Worth United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250524_zma_c04_036 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx

Reflecting on the reason behind his decision, Scheffler shared, “Zach [Johnson] and Jordan always sat next to each other. I definitely didn’t ask Jordan to sit by him because he would have done something to make sure I didn’t have a place to sit [laughter]. So I kind of looked at Zach and was like ‘hey, where are you sitting this year?’ … He was nice and let me join him, but I wasn’t gonna ask Jordan.”

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Scheffler shared that he keeps two rules in mind while deciding his seat at the dinner table. The first is not to sit between Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, and the second is not to ask Jordan Spieth if he can sit next to him. And well, maybe that is the advice McIlroy would like to hear.