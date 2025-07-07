Jordan Spieth Makes Feelings Clear on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup Playing Captain Role

When Keegan Bradley was announced as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for 2025, many felt it was well-deserved. He’s passionate, fiery, and has always worn the red, white, and blue with pride. At just 38, he became one of the youngest captains in recent history a move seen as a fresh start for Team USA after a tough loss in 2023. Everything seemed smooth until Bradley expressed his strong interest in being a playing captain.

No American captain has played and led the team at the same time since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Back then, the Ryder Cup was a very different event with less media, less pressure, fewer moving parts. Today, being a captain means managing player pairings, strategies, press duties, and more. “You cannot, in this day and age, be a playing captain,” said Brad Faxon as he openly opposed the idea and insisted he wouldn’t even consider it if he didn’t qualify automatically. But just when it seemed the tide was turning against Bradley’s bold plan, one big-name player stepped up with support.

“If he’s playing as a top 12 American player, then he should be on that team… for the betterment of the team.” Spieth’s comment likely comes from a place of both respect and realism. Keegan Bradley is not just a captain; he’s currently playing some of his best golf in years. It could genuinely be for the betterment of the team, giving the U.S. an edge in both performance and spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Bradley has been in strong form this season, with four top-10 finishes already under his belt. He also won the Travelers Championship recently, showing he can still close out big events. And at the PGA Championship, he came close again, finishing tied for 8th in a stacked field. “I think he deserves it right now,” added Spieth. With performances like that, it’s easy to see why Spieth believes he deserves a spot if he’s playing like a top-12 American.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Other Supporters Of Bradley being playing captain

Along with Jordan Spieth, a few other big voices in golf have backed the idea. Billy Horschel, speaking on Dan’s Golf Podcast, said, “I hope he does pick himself if he’s close enough to make it on points because… he deserves to be on that team and I understand he’s got a lot on his plate.” Horschel didn’t ignore how difficult the role is, but pointed out that Bradley isn’t doing this alone. “He’s doing a great job as a captain, and I believe that you’ve got great assistant captains,” he added. With Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, and now Gary Woodland joining the team as vice-captains, Bradley has a strong and experienced support crew behind him. That’s five trusted voices helping manage everything from pairings to team dynamics. With that kind of backing, being a playing captain isn’t as far-fetched as critics are pointing out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brandt Snedeker was one of the other supporting voices, he is set to lead the U.S. team at the 2026 Presidents Cup, also shared strong support. “Everybody on this team wants Keegan to be on the team… his fire, his passion… we all want to see Keegan play great golf this year,” Snedeker said. His words reflect the kind of energy Bradley brings, both as a player and a leader. Ryder Cup legend Ben Crenshaw shared a similar sentiment. Speaking on a separate podcast, he said, “ Keegan’s very competitive, really competitive. He’s playing really well.” And he’s right. Before he was named captain, Bradley picked up a win at the 2024 BMW Championship, a reminder that his game is still very much alive. Between his fiery spirit and recent form, there’s a growing belief that having Bradley both lead and play could give Team USA a much-needed edge.

As the countdown to Bethpage continues, one question remains: could Keegan Bradley be the one to rewrite what it means to be a Ryder Cup captain? If his form holds and support keeps building, we just might see history made.