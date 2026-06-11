Jordan Spieth Makes Honest Admission About His Struggles as U.S. Open Looms: ‘More Effort Than I’d Like’

Some of golf’s greatest champions have spoken about the danger of becoming too mechanical, where overthinking replaces instinct. With the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills approaching, Jordan Spieth admitted he’s still trying to escape that trap. The three-time major champion is making progress, but the real test is whether his improvements on the range are showing up in competition.

“I think the biggest thing right now is just the effort that’s required to be out of the bad habit is still more effort than I’d like to put into the swing,” Spieth said on the Golf on CBS podcast. He wants a swing he can trust, one that feels natural instead of something he has to constantly control.

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There is at least some progress being made.

“I feel like every month I’ve done a better job of limiting it,” he said. “It’s getting off to such a smaller amount that it may not even affect the shot.” The bad habit still shows up, but now it doesn’t have the same impact. What used to ruin a whole round now just changes the shape of a shot by a yard or so.

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The numbers make the change clear. In February, effort was at nine out of ten just to avoid falling back into old habits. He pointed out that the effort was nine out of ten in February, but now the baseline has shifted.

USA Today via Reuters PGA, Golf Herren Wyndham Championship – First Round, Aug 1, 2019 Greensboro, NC, USA Jordan Speith reacts to a missed putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports, 01.08.2019 14:18:39, 13135250, NPStrans, First Round, PGA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobxKinnanx 13135250

“If I don’t put in, you know, a six out of 10 in effort or seven out of 10 in effort, then I will go back to it.”

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Within a few months, that number dropped by three points. He is no longer fighting his swing. Now, he is managing it.

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Getting there required something uncomfortable. In competition, exaggerated swing feels are harder to hold than on a quiet range. Spieth acknowledged the gap between his practice rounds and his competitive ones, the adjustment running a half-step behind. He put the physical sensation plainly:

“I had to feel like I was taking it back and pointing it 30 yards right as I took it back. That’s a hard place to play professional golf from.” He held it anyway, through tournaments, trusting that staying the course would eventually close the gap between what he practiced and what he produced.

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Now, the results are starting to show. Spieth is back in the world’s top 50 this season, with four top-15 finishes in 10 starts, including a T-12 at Augusta. On the tee, he’s regained a level of trust that’s about more than just keeping the ball in play:

“I can step up and hit driver where other guys aren’t hitting it. Fit it in small windows.”

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He is not just managing his game anymore. He is taking control of it. Both his swing work and his results this season show progress. The root of the problem, however, began before this year.

Jordan Spieth’s swing corrections: From surgery table to Shinnecock

In 2018, Spieth developed a bone chip in his left wrist. The injury weakened his grip and forced him to adjust his swing for years. His wedge play declined first. Statistically, his Strokes Gained: Approach dropped from a peak of +1.14 in 2017 to -0.07 by the end of 2024. In August 2024, he had surgery to repair the tendon. The procedure resolved the physical issue.

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Recovery was not immediate. By early 2026, Spieth said his swing was solid and confirmed the wrist was no longer an issue. The main challenge now is regaining tournament sharpness. The changes to his mechanics have altered his ball flight, leading him to switch to a new ball and consider changing his driver mid-season. Shinnecock, where he missed the cut in 2018, will be the next test.

“The last couple shots that are left in my toolbox are the ones that clear up all the consistency. So that’s what I’m working hard on.”

The major work is complete. The surgery is finished and most habits have been corrected. What remains is final preparation, with the U.S. Open at Shinnecock as the next challenge.