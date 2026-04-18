Jordan Spieth Makes Unexpected Turnaround After Criticizing Key Weakness in His Game at the Masters

Jordan Spieth is never easy to figure out. His stats and strengths seem to change every week, and just when you think you see a pattern, he surprises you again. After more than ten years on Tour, he brought that unpredictable reputation to Harbour Town this week. Just a week after Augusta, the numbers at the 2026 RBC Heritage look completely different, and the timing almost seems too perfect to be a coincidence.

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After 36 holes at Harbour Town, Spieth is ranked 4th in SG: Putting. The only players ahead of him in that stat are Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and Harris English, who also happen to be first, second, and third on the main leaderboard. The putter that let him down at Augusta is now his best club. Still, Spieth is tied for 53rd. Jeff Eisenband shared the numbers on X, and the difference was clear:

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“One week after Jordan Spieth said he hit the ball at Augusta ‘better than the year I won’ The Masters and just couldn’t putt, he is 4th in SG: Putting, 82nd in SG: Off the Tee (last), 72nd in SG: Approach at Harbour Town.”

@Spieth_Camp posted the putting stats, showing the three players ahead of Spieth and their leaderboard positions. The message was clear: the top putters are also leading the tournament. Spieth is among the best in putting, but not on the leaderboard. @DigiBalance1 summed up the situation: Spieth is top-10 in putting but T53 overall, with his form stalling and not converting. The challenge now is to keep working on the process.

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The difference compared to Augusta makes the story clearer. Spieth finished T12 at five-under at the 2026 Masters, seven shots behind winner Rory McIlroy. After the round, he was direct in his assessment. He said he hit the ball better than in any of his previous Augusta appearances, even better than during his 2015 win.

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His putting averages for the four rounds were 1.83, 1.83, 1.72, and 1.56, which were behind the top putters in the field all week. Looking at his season-long SG: Putting trend before the Masters, he had a score of 0.217, ranking 56th on Tour. His putting performance has swung up and down from event to event, showing he hasn’t been able to keep his putting steady for more than a few weeks at a time.

“I hit it better than the year I won, and I hit it way better than any of the second places or fourths,” Spieth said after his final-round 68 at Augusta. “Probably the best I’ve ever hit it here, and I typically putt these greens very well.”

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He left about 20 putts short that week. He went to Hilton Head with a plan: focus on shorter putts and increase conversion. The adjustment worked, but the rest of his game did not follow.

Spieth described a resurgence at the Genesis Invitational in February, where a T12 finish was his best since Hawaii in 2024. This has led to four top-15 finishes in 2026. The effort is clear, but the results do not match. The gap between what he is trying to do and what is happening remains.

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Jordan Spieth’s 2015 Masters victory was the last time everything clicked at once

In 2015 at Augusta, Spieth’s strengths did not alternate. He gained 8.5 shots on approach and 7.8 with his putter over four rounds. Both ball-striking and putting were at their peak that week, and that combination delivered the result.

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That level of performance in 2015 and 2016 is still the benchmark for Spieth. Every discussion about his current form comes back to how far he is from that standard.

That season, Spieth won five times, including the Masters and the US Open, and finished the year as world number one. His putting was among the best on Tour that season, ranking ninth in SG: Putting and gaining 0.571 strokes per round. In 2016, he kept the top ranking and led the Masters by five shots going into the final round, only to lose it on the back nine. Those two years remain the only period when his tee-to-green game and putting both performed at their peak for a full season. In 2026, he has shown both skills, but never together in the same week.

On today’s Tour, partial excellence is not enough. Fitzpatrick leads at Harbour Town because every part of his game is working at once. When Spieth last won on Tour at the 2022 RBC Heritage, he did so despite ranking 60th in putting. That week, his ball-striking alone was enough to secure the win.

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The reverse is more difficult. Even with a top-4 putting performance at a course where he has previously won and reached a playoff, Spieth is not moving up the leaderboard. The strengths keep changing, but the results remain the same.