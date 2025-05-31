Jordan Spieth Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

Fresh off dropping out of the University of Texas and turning pro in 2012, Jordan Spieth made a gutsy financial move—signing a long-term endorsement deal with American sportswear giant Under Armour. At the time, the decision was a gamble for both sides. “Under Armour took a chance on me,” Spieth recalled in 2023, when the deal was renewed by the company. “I was just leaving school, and I didn’t have a PGA Tour status, which in golf means everything,” he said. Originally a 10-year agreement, the partnership was extended through 2029—a reflection of how far Spieth has come, but also how far the company believes he can go.

Fast forward to 2025, and the Texas-born golfer is no longer just a rising star—he’s a big name on the PGA Tour and one of the most bankable names in golf. At just 31 years old in 2025, Spieth boasts a jaw-dropping net worth of $120 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to his stellar achievements on the PGA Tour and a lineup of big-name sponsors backing him all the way. Do you remember that Spieth’s rookie campaign in 2013 was one for the books?

He captured his first Tour win at the John Deere Classic, becoming the youngest player to do so since 1931. That season, he earned PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors and hauled in nearly $3.9 million in prize money across 20 events—an astonishing debut by any measure. But 2015 would prove to be his breakout year.

Jordan Spieth conquered Augusta to claim the Green Jacket and followed it up with a gritty victory at the US Open. That same year, he set a PGA Tour record with $12 million in official earnings—and added a $10 million FedEx Cup bonus to his growing fortune. By year-end, Spieth had amassed $53 million in total earnings, solidifying his place among golf’s elite. His success at the majors didn’t slow down there.

In 2017, he secured his third major title by winning The Open Championship. Over time, Spieth has racked up more than $64 million in PGA Tour earnings, placing him among the top 20 highest-paid golfers in the sport’s history. Off the course, Spieth’s lifestyle is a reflection of his on-course accomplishments.

He lives in the swanky Preston Hollow area of Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Annie Verret, and their three kids. Their 10,000+ square-foot estate, purchased from fellow golfer Hunter Mahan in 2016 for $7.15 million, is what golfers’ dreams are made of: five bedrooms, a golf simulator, a gym, a basketball half-court, and an infinity pool for those well-earned off days. Oh, and let’s not forget the 12-car garage. And yes, it’s fully stocked.

Spieth’s car lineup includes a BMW i3 Electric (valued at $145,000) and a Porsche 911 (tagged at $130,000), as well as a Ford F150, Mercedes-Benz CLS, Cadillac Escalade, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a Toyota 4Runner — each ride as polished as his putting stroke. The property itself is now estimated to be worth $8.9 million.

Naturally, not all of Spieth’s income comes from tournament winnings. Of course, he pulls in an estimated $30 million annually through endorsements, making him one of the highest-paid golfers in the world.

Jordan Spieth’s sponsorships, endorsements, and investments

Since 2013, he has been the face of Under Armour, donning its apparel. He also has long-running, big-money deals with companies such as Titleist, Rolex, Coca-Cola, and AT&T (signed in 2014), as well as partnerships with NetJets, Perfect Sense, and SuperStroke. These endorsement deals, together with his clean-cut image, have positioned Spieth as one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

He’s made strategic investments, starting with a stake in The Players’ Tribune, a sports media platform launched by former baseball shortstop Derek Jeter. In 2019, he backed Golf Genius Software, a company that works on developing specialized software for golf tournaments. Spieth has shown a keen interest in nutrition and wellness ventures, too. He has invested in Performance Inspired Nutrition, a dietary supplement company co-founded by actor Mark Wahlberg and businessman Tom Dowd. In 2021, he joined the investor roster of Tonal, a high-tech strength training equipment brand.

As a big sports fan, his portfolio also includes minority ownership in the English soccer club Leeds United F.C. alongside fellow Tour buddy Justin Thomas. They joined the investment group 49ers Enterprises—yes, those 49ers—who own the NFL’s San Francisco team.Yet, for all the glitzy sponsorships and money he has earned, Jordan Spieth remains grounded and humble.

As a dedicated philanthropist, he started the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation in 2013 to support causes close to his heart: individuals with special needs, veterans and military families, junior golf, and pediatric cancer. And in 2021, he donated his full $1.2 million winnings from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 14 charities, including his foundation.

From birdies to boardrooms, Jordan Spieth continues to play the long game. With major titles, smart investments, and a growing legacy both on and off the course, he’s not just building a fortune—he’s building something that lasts.