Jordan Spieth Opens Up About His Frustrating Struggles at Masters That He Could Not Get Past

Jordan Spieth walked away from The Masters 2026 with a scorecard that didn’t quite tell his frustration. He finished 5-under 283 at T13, which looks good on paper. But for him, the results could have been far better if not for one frustrating thing that he feels has been haunting him for the last few weeks.

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“Yeah, just back to putting,” Jordan Spieth said when asked what he would work on after his final round at the Masters 2026. “Just I mean, I think if — sometimes I wonder if early in the first round a couple of the ones that were — that I probably should have made went in, you know, who knows what the tournament looks like.”

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Spieth carded rounds of 72-73-70-68, and according to the Masters’ website, his putting averages across the four rounds were 1.83, 1.83, 1.72, and 1.56. Comparatively, the averages of putting leaders across the rounds were 1.68, 1.66, 1.62, and 1.60. This reflects the wide difference between his and other professionals’ putting at the 2026 Masters.

Spieth further said that his driving was way better than the times he has finished runner-up, third, or fourth. It was even better than in 2015 when he won. He averaged 306, 306, 301, and 308 in Rounds 1, 2, 3, and 4, respectively. His driving distance was better than the average in Rounds 2 and 4, and close to average in Rounds 1 and 3.

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“I hit it better than the year I won and I hit it way better than any of the second places or fourths that I hit it. Probably the best I ever hit it here and I typically putt these greens very well. That part is a bit frustrating. Again, putting can be streaky so just get on the right streak ask go try to win next week.”

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Therefore, he will be practicing a lot of putting over the next several weeks, in hopes of getting something out of his system.

“I was on a really good putting stretch from the West Coast through the first couple Florida events, and then last two weeks probably couple of my worst putting results that I’ve ever had,” he added. “It just last week I got a little off in the first round and the hole just looked small, and I’ve tried to make it look bigger every day since.”

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“Just didn’t get there. So I’m going to spend a lot of time putting next week and probably putting from shorter range just to see a lot of putts go in and believe the hole is bigger than the ball.”

When asked whether it is something he is struggling with mentally, he replied, “Not really,” considering it all started in the last few weeks. And the numbers prove that.

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Jordan Spieth’s average SG: Putting so far this season is 0.217. He ranks 56th on the PGA Tour. He debuted this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his putting was 1.301, ranked 35th at the event. Then at the WM Phoenix Open, it went down to -1.215. Then at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it was 5.822 (3), 6.152 (2), and 2.230 (16), respectively. The Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 was the last event he played in Florida.

However, in the events he has played since, his putting numbers have dropped significantly. For instance, at the 2026 Players Championship, it went down to -2.336 (T61). After that, it was 1.517 (31) at the Valspar Championship despite his T11 finish. And then, at the 2026 Valero Texas Open, the last event he played before the 2026 Masters, it went down to -8.003. He was 69th in the field in terms of putting at the event.

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It is not even the first time, though. His struggles on the greens have persisted for years, reflected in his strokes gained putting rankings of 65th, 101st, 79th, 155th, 33rd, and 105th leading into the 2025 season.

However, there’s a potential solution someone found for his putting performance.

Rich Beem noticed a problem with Jordan Spieth’s putting at the Valero Texas Open 2026

The 3x PGA Tour winner was an on-course commentator at the Valero Texas Open 2026, where Jordan Spieth’s putting was the worst so far this season. While walking behind the 13x PGA Tour winner, Beem noticed something about his putting.

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“You always want to keep your shoulders level, but I think his left shoulder has gotten way down, almost like he hits down on it instead of up and through it,” he said.

Andrew Coltart, Beem’s co-commentator, also agreed with Beem’s stance, saying, “Yeah, obviously the left hand below right, it lowers the left shoulder, but as Rich says, it should just be level, not tilted the wrong way around.“

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So, an instant fix for this could be something as simple as a conventional putting grip. The grip would help get his left shoulder back to the level of his right. Beem even advised Spieth to make a change in the coaching department in 2025.

And while using a grip is something Jordan Spieth has not tried before, it is fair to say that he might now want to – if he ever wants to win the Masters again.