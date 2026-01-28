Jordan Spieth Opens Up on the Best Shot He Ever Hit: ‘Dead Straight Rocket’

Jordan Spieth‘s best shot ever wasn’t flashy or dramatic; it was just pure execution under a lot of pressure. One six-iron that almost made it to the cup and won back control of the championship. That shot is still the most important for him, a time when skill, trust, and timing all came together perfectly.

In a Golf.com YouTube video titled Jordan Spieth Breaks Down His Swing DNA | Warming Up, the golfer pointed to a specific six-iron shot that remains his career highlight.

“I stepped up with a six-iron and just hit a dead-straight rocket that almost went in and kind of took back control of the championship,” he explained. “I think it was probably the best shot I’ve ever hit. There was a little wind off the right, it was starting to rain, and I just trusted a small fade to hold the breeze.”

The shot came on the 14th hole at Royal Birkdale during the final round of the 2017 Open Championship. One hole earlier, chaos unfolded.

Spieth hit his tee shot wildly right on the 13th into thick grass on a hillside. Minutes ticked by as he assessed his options. He took a drop on the driving range adjacent to the course. He escaped with a bogey but lost the lead to Matt Kuchar. The championship was slipping away.

What happened next became golf history.

Imago Bildnummer: 13899379 Datum: 30.06.2013 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

30 June 2013: Jordan Spieth on 18 in the final round of the 2013 AT&T National at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD. GOLF: JUN 30 PGA Golf Herren – AT&T National – Final Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon749130630046; Golf xdp x0x 2013 quer

Image number 13899379 date 30 06 2013 Copyright imago Icon Smi 30 June 2013 Jordan Spieth ON 18 in The Final Round of The 2013 AT National AT The Congressional Country Club in Bethesda MD Golf Jun 30 PGA Golf men AT National Final Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Golf x0x 2013 horizontal

Between holes, Spieth gathered himself mentally. He refused to let one bad swing define his round. When he stepped to the 14th tee, rainfall started, and the wind picked up from the right. Spieth pulled his six-iron and committed to a small fade. He executed perfectly.

The ball flew straight at the pin, lipping out inches from the cup. That birdie sparked a run that secured his third major and the Claret Jug.

Jordan Spieth’s game in early 2026 shows signs of that same trust returning.

At the Sony Open, he finished tied for 24th at 7-under 273, his second start since August. He posted three straight 68s and closed with back-to-back birdies for a 69. His scoring average of 68.25 ranks 46th, while his sand save percentage of 71.43% ranks 29th.

The numbers reveal consistency returning.

His driving distance averages 320.8 yards (12th), and proximity from 50-125 yards ranks 20th at 11’9″.

With his game trending upward, moments that define his iron play still resonate. His Hawaii finish showed renewed confidence. The wrist injury is behind him, allowing him to commit fully without compensation.

Can Jordan Spieth’s shot-making still hold up on golf’s biggest stages?

Everything is in place for Spieth to have a great year in 2026. He is 32 years old, in the prime of his athletic career, and finally healthy after having wrist surgery that kept him out of action for years.

He was able to fix his swing mechanics over the offseason, which had gotten worse because he was trying to avoid pain.

The situation calls for the fixation, as well.

Spieth doesn’t have any status until 2026, and he isn’t completely free from Signature Events. This season is very important because the PGA Tour could change in 2027. He can’t wait. The window gets smaller every year, so 2026 feels like the last chance to get back to the top.

Spieth’s early schedule is great for building up momentum. Even though the results weren’t great, the Sony Open showed promise. Next is the WM Phoenix Open, where he has a strong track record, followed by Pebble Beach.

These familiar places have always brought out his best golf. If he finishes strong here, he’ll feel more confident going into the majors.

For the past eight years, Spieth has been looking for consistency. Now, with his health and mechanics back to normal and his motivation at an all-time high, 2026 may be the year he returns to the title race.