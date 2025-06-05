Jordan Spieth Pours Money Into $2.7 Billion Sponsor’s ‘Golf’ Project With an Emotional Message

Jordan Spieth is making moves, and this time, it’s off the course! The golf superstar has partnered with The Junior Tour Powered by Under Armour to support junior golf development. Spieth’s passion for the sport is evident in his heartfelt Instagram caption, where he shares the profound impact junior golf had on his life. “Junior golf shaped me, not just as a player but as a person,” he says, highlighting the valuable lessons he learned on and off the course.

As an investor and brand ambassador, Spieth will play a key role in the tour’s growth initiatives, competitive structure, and player development programs. This partnership is a significant milestone for the tour, bringing together one of golf’s most respected players with the fastest-growing junior golf tour in America. The National Junior Tour powered by Under Armour has established itself as a premier competitive platform for junior golfers, engaging over 7,500 youth with innovative tournament formats and a focus on long-term development.

Spieth’s junior golf experience had a profound impact on his development as a golfer and a person, and he’s excited to create similar opportunities for young players.“My junior golf experience was fundamental not only to my development as a golfer but also as a person, and I’m excited to create opportunities for young players to compete at a high level while learning the values that make golf such a special sport,” he said.

Well, Spieth has had some amazing days when he was a junior golfer. According to Will Zalatoris, a fellow PGA Tour pro who grew up competing against Spieth in Dallas, one particular round stood out. Spieth and Zalatoris played a casual round at Bent Tree Country Club when they were teens, and despite flaring his tee shot on the first hole, Spieth recovered with a remarkable display of skill. He birdied holes 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 to shoot 29 on the front nine and ended up carding a 63, setting a course record that had stood for 15 years. Zalatoris, who was 11 at the time and a few years younger than Spieth, recalled expecting “a couple ridiculous 30- or 40-footers and maybe a chip in per round” from Spieth, and it seemed like nothing out of the ordinary for the future golf star.

With Spieth’s involvement, the National Junior Tour is poised to take junior golf to the next level, providing young golfers with the skills, experience, and support they need to succeed. “Jordan Spieth embodies everything we stand for at the National Junior Tour,” said Ray Taranto, founder and President of the tour. “His commitment to excellence, integrity, and giving back to the game makes him the perfect partner to shape the future of the sport.” It’s a match made in golf heaven, and we’re excited to see the impact Spieth’s partnership will have on the golf world.

But this isn’t the first time Spieth has done something for the Junior golf world.

Jordan Spieth loves giving back to the game

In 2018, Jordan Spieth and Under Armour teamed up to support junior golf through the Under Armour / Jordan Spieth Championship presented by American Campus Communities. The event took place at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, and it was a big deal – the tournament had previously won several awards from the AJGA, including Newcomer of the Year in 2014 and Tournament of the Year in 2015. Spieth didn’t just lend his name to the event; he actively participated by hosting a clinic on June 26, which drew local and national attention. This wasn’t just about golf – it was about giving back to the community that helped Spieth become one of the game’s top stars.

The Under Armour / Jordan Spieth Championship was more than just a tournament; it was part of Spieth’s broader commitment to promoting junior golf. The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant endowment provided financial assistance to junior golfers from Texas, and Spieth’s own junior golf experience had a lasting impact on his career. “The AJGA provided the opportunity to really test my game at a very young age, and introduced me to some of my closest friends who are now on TOUR today,” he said. With Spieth’s passion for junior golf and Under Armour’s support, the future of the sport is again looking bright – would the next golf superstar emerge from this tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!