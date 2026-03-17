Jordan Spieth’s Gesture Toward Amateur Golfers Speaks Volumes About His True Character

Jordan Spieth’s 2026 campaign has been clouded by concerns regarding his form, fitness, and, most importantly, his wrist. After a shaky performance at TPC Sawgrass, the three-time major champion addressed those worries by assuring that his recuperation is still on schedule before finishing in the T32 at The Players Championship. However, amid this, Spieth once again reminded everyone that his influence on golf isn’t solely determined by leaderboards.

That reminder came from a story that happened during a routine practice round rather than under tournament pressure. Len Hochberg, a seasoned golf journalist who frequently follows pro-am teams to watch players away from the intensity of competition, recently shared an experience from Riviera.

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RotoWire Senior Golf Writer Len Hochberg shared, “Few years ago, I walked with Spieth and the three amateurs. He would spend a couple of hours with them and then never see them ever again. But he made sure to know all their names, remember their names, compliment them by name, maybe from across the fairway – “Hey, Jim, great shot!””

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The golf writer shared how Spieth had one day to prepare for the big event, yet constantly made sure that his amateur partners felt comfortable and that they got the opportunity to create one of the best moments of their lives.

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“Even on TV, you can just tell that this is the kind of person Spieth is. THAT is why Spieth is still a fan favorite and a star, even though he’s not the player he once was,” added Hochberg.

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Well, Jordan Spieth’s relaxed, people-oriented personality very often shows through when no one is watching, and another of those times occurred at Augusta. After being observed by some children waiting for autographs, he took time out from his practice routine to acknowledge those in the crowd rather than just bypassing them all while trying to stay focused.

So, as Golf Digest correctly puts it, “Jordan Spieth has mastered the pro part of pro-ams.” That’s exactly why he was the inaugural recipient of The Legacy, a new award presented in conjunction with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Now, as he is gaining momentum in the competitive sphere after recovering from an injury, he is still seemingly struggling to stabilize his form on the tour.

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PGA Tour pro questions Jordan Spieth’s swing approach amid prolonged winless drought

It was April of 2022 when Jordan Spieth managed to secure a win in the PGA Tour at the RBC Heritage held at Harbour Town Golf Links. Since then, he has failed to bag a victory in the greens. Although he reached very close to being in the very top of the leaderboard, he failed to win. And another fellow PGA Tour pro has analyzed the reason behind Spieth’s failure to secure a win.

Imago April 10, 2016 – Augusta, GA, USA – Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Masters on Sunday, April 10, 2016, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Masters final round – ZUMAm67_

“If you look at Jordan’s short game, it’s all feel, everything about it is feel. But when you look at his rehearsal swing, he’s trying to do something, trying to put it in position, instead of getting up there and just free-wheeling it, you know,” Rich Beem said.

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“I don’t know if it’s taking a break from an instructor that can help kind of get your mind away from trying to make swings or trying to make feels. It certainly happens with the short game,” Beem further added.

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On one hand, his putting issues have held him back. On the other hand, his full swing, too, has played a major role in maintaining his winless drought for four long years. Now, Cameron McCormick has been his coach since the American was just 12. According to Beem, he must concentrate on his swing, even if that requires him to seek guidance from some other expert.